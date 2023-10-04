CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced forthcoming presentations during the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, October 11-15, 2023. The three poster presentations include initial dose escalation data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of BDTX-1535 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the study design of this ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, and preclinical data for BDTX-4933.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Phase 1 Study of BDTX-1535, an Oral 4th Generation EGFR Inhibitor, in Patients with NSCLC and

GBM: Preliminary Dose Escalation Results

Speaker: Helena Yu, M.D., Associate Attending Physician, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Time: Poster Session C, Saturday, October 14, 12:30 pm-4:00 pm

Location/Poster #: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D, #C022

Title: A Phase 1 Study to Assess BDTX-1535, an Oral 4th Generation EGFR Inhibitor, in Patients with NSCLC and GBM

Speaker: Helena Yu, M.D., Associate Attending Physician, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Time: Poster Session C, Saturday, October 14, 12:30 pm-4:00 pm

Location/Poster #: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D, #C036

Title: Preclinical Efficacy of BDTX-4933, a Brain-penetrant, Orthosteric RAF Inhibitor, Targeting Oncogenic RAF Conformation Shared by Groups of BRAF and Upstream Driver Mutations

Speaker: Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Black Diamond Therapeutics

Time: Poster Session A, Thursday, October 12, 12:30 pm-4:00 pm

Location/Poster #: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D, #A090

About BDTX-1535

BDTX-1535 is a brain-penetrant and potent MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic mutations of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including families of intrinsic driver mutations and acquired resistance C797S mutation that result post-treatment with osimertinib. While current treatments for NSCLC target singular mutations, BDTX-1535 has the potential to address approximately 50 different mutations across a diverse group of patients in multiple lines of therapy. BDTX-1535 also has the potential to treat patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) expressing EGFR alterations. The ongoing BDTX-1535 Phase 1 clinical trial is currently in dose expansion for NSCLC and dose escalation for GBM.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company focused on the development of therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. Black Diamond leverages a deep understanding of cancer genetics and onco-protein structure and function, to discover and develop innovative therapies. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to overcome resistance, minimize on-target, wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain-penetrant to address significant unmet medical needs of patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company is advancing a robust pipeline with lead clinical-stage program BDTX-1535, targeting oncogenic mutations in both EGFR mutant-positive NSCLC and in GBM, and BDTX-4933, a program targeting RAF mutations in solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential of BDTX-1535 to address multiple mutations across a diverse group of NSCLC patients in multiple lines of therapy and to treat patients with GBM. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include those risks and uncertainties set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in its subsequent filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

For Investors:

Mario Corso, Head of Investor Relations, Black Diamond Therapeutics

mcorso@bdtx.com

Julie Seidel, Stern Investor Relations

investors@bdtx.com