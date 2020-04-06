Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Black Edged: Evidence Suggests Taking Vitamin D Could Reduce Risk to Flu and COVID-19 Infection and Death

Black Edged: Evidence Suggests Taking Vitamin D Could Reduce Risk to Flu and COVID-19 Infection and Death

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Social Distancing Remains No. 1 Protection Against Getting Infected and Spreading the Coronavirus

A recent study suggests that taking a Vitamin D supplement could reduce the risk to the flu and COVID-19 infection and death. With 5,000 IU of pure D3 combined with co-factor nutrients Zinc, Calcium, and Magnesium, Black Edged “D” stands apart from the majority of vitamin D supplements in the market.

A recent study suggests that taking a Vitamin D supplement could reduce the risk to the flu and COVID-19 infection and death. With 5,000 IU of pure D3 combined with co-factor nutrients Zinc, Calcium, and Magnesium, Black Edged “D” stands apart from the majority of vitamin D supplements in the market.

Taking a vitamin D supplement is essential to everyone’s overall health, and a 2020 study offers evidence that vitamin D could help people avoid the dangerous contagion that is threatening millions around the world. With 5,000 IU of pure D3 combined with co-factor nutrients Zinc, Calcium, and Magnesium, Black Edged “D” stands apart from the majority of vitamin D supplements in the market.

Taking a vitamin D supplement is essential to everyone’s overall health, and a 2020 study offers evidence that vitamin D could help people avoid the dangerous contagion that is threatening millions around the world. With 5,000 IU of pure D3 combined with co-factor nutrients Zinc, Calcium, and Magnesium, Black Edged “D” stands apart from the majority of vitamin D supplements in the market.

BOCA RATON, FL, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Social distancing is your No. 1 defense against the flu and the more deadly, COVID-19.

A recent study, however, suggests that taking a Vitamin D supplement could reduce the risk to the flu and COVID-19 infection and death.

“Let me emphasize that health experts around the world are urging people to self-isolate and keep their distance from people, including family members,” said Ernesto Sigmon, CEO of the Houston-based Black Edged health and wellness company, which recently released its first product, a vitamin D supplement.  

But taking a vitamin D supplement is essential to everyone’s overall health, and a 2020 study offers evidence that vitamin D could help people avoid the dangerous contagion that is threatening millions around the world.

“We’ve long touted the benefit of Vitamin D as an effective combatant to the common cold and respiratory tract infections,” Sigmon said. “It’s reassuring to see various quarters of the medical, science, and research communities also highlighting these same benefits — especially when we are in an unprecedented global pandemic.”

With 5,000 IU of pure D3 combined with co-factor nutrients Zinc, Calcium, and Magnesium, Black Edged “D” stands apart from the majority of vitamin D supplements in the market.

“Most people should be taking vitamin D every day,” Sigmon said, adding that 75 percent of all Americans are vitamin D deficient, and that number spikes to 90 percent for people of color. “People who are vitamin D deficient may experience bone pain, lower back pain, fatigue, and depression. They are also more susceptible to illness and infections.”

Black Edged just recently rolled-out its vitamin D supplement, but in the coming months, the company plans to expand its product line and increase its retail distribution network. Black Edged “D” is Non-GMO, FDA approved, and vegetarian-friendly.

To purchase Black Edged “D,” visit vitabeauti.com or  www.blackedged.com. You can follow Black Edged on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 

 

 

 

Attachments

  • 068CA1E5-B33B-4260-B494-D4AD4343CA15
  • 3-Bottles 
CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Black Edged
561-544-0719
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.