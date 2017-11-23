Black Friday & Cyber Monday HP Deals for 2017: Topic Reviews Compares the Best Laptop, PC, Monitor & Printer Deals

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Topic Reviews have been tracking the best HP Black Friday deals. They have identified the following as the best deals available for 2017:

HP Pavilion Desktop PC with Intel Core i3 Processor and 23” Full HD IPS LED Backlit Monitor on sale – Amazon (Windows 10)

HP 27” IPS LED Backlit Monitor on sale – Amazon (bezel-less display)

HP 15.6″ WLED Backlit Display Laptop on sale – Amazon (top rated laptop)

HP Office Jet Pro 8710 All-in-One Printer on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)

HP are one of the biggest laptop manufacturers and have a number of popular models ranging from Chromebooks to high performance Notebooks. There are plenty of deals to be had on HP machines this Black Friday. Check out the entire range of HP laptops, desktops, printers and monitors on sale at Amazon.

Researchers at Topic Reviews identify the best deals on the most popular consumer products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday is set to bring a record number of deals for shoppers with retailers increasingly reliant on the sales day for generating revenue. Last year total spending during the holiday shopping season of November and December grew by 3.6 percent. Professional services firm Deloitte are forecasting a 4.5 percent increase in spending for 2017. Retail sales are expected to hit the $1 trillion mark between November and January.

Originally Black Friday was a 24 hour sales event with shoppers queueing for hours to access discounts at brick and mortar stores. In recent years e-commerce has made up an ever greater share of Black Friday sales. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week, starting on Monday, November 20th, and ending shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Stay up to date with the latest news on HP Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the Topic Reviews website.

About Topic Reviews: Topic Reviews are a team of tech journalists that compare discounts available on gadgets and homeware throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Topic Reviews participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])