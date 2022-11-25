Epomaker kicks off its fourth stage of November Hot-Sale Month Events for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to give back to the community with up to 50% discount deals on bestselling keyboards and peripherals as well as additional events.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epomaker, the professional customizable mechanical keyboards and accessories provider, launches its Hot-Sale Month campaign for the whole of November in the spirit of harvest season and Thanksgiving, to show gratitude to year-round supporters within the Epomaker community and to welcome new keyboard enthusiasts looking for some autumn treats. Consisting of events in four stages, the campaign includes up to 50% featured deals for hot-selling, a flash sale of the mystery box and the weekly giveaway, as shown on the Epomaker November Hot-Sale Month campaign page with further details.

The Hot-Sale Month began on Oct. 31, offering daily deals and 72-hour flash deals. Although three-quarters of the campaign has passed, exciting news is announced regarding the launch of the fourth stage of the campaign in celebration of the coming Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While the actual event will begin on the 24th of November, lists of hot-selling keyboards are already eligible to be purchased at a special discount of up to 50% off, with choices ranging from 68 compact designs to full-size keyboards and even some cute keycap sets.

Starting from the 24th, the fourth stage of the Hot-Sale Month campaign will officially kick off with the main course being the return of the mystery box. Four mystery boxes labeled $50, $45, $27.99, and $8.99 will be on-shelf from the 24th until the end of November. Per the many requests from within the community, each box will include bonus goods that are randomly selected, and one named product from the listed keyboards, keycaps or switches. This will certainly be a fun way to purchase a set of keyboard or some customizable keycaps as the added value of all goods in each box is guaranteed to top the price.

As if it’s not enough, to add a bit more fun and to show their gratitude, Epomaker also launched the Order Number Lottery. Anyone who placed an order between the 24th and 30th of November is qualified for the lottery, where gifts such as coupons and keycaps will be gifted to customers whose order number ending(s) matches the listed digit(s). All in all, with the deals, mystery box and lottery giveaway, the November Hot-Sale campaign will be a great opportunity for Epomaker fans to treat themselves to something they already have eyes for, and an unmissable chance for anyone recent to the world of mechanical keyboards to try on customizable keyboards.

