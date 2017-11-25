CHICAGO (Reuters) – Black Friday and Thanksgiving online sales in the United States surged to record highs as shoppers bagged deep discounts and bought more on their mobile devices, heralding a promising start to the key holiday season, according to retail analytics firms.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. prosecutors’ letter spurred orders in self-driving car lawsuit - November 25, 2017
- Argentina faces ‘hope and hopelessness’ in submarine search - November 25, 2017
- Black Friday, Thanksgiving online sales climb to record high - November 25, 2017