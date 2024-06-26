Two of former President Trump’s top allies in the House of Representatives are in Atlanta on Wednesday to mobilize Black voters ahead of his November rematch with President Biden.
Reps. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., are hosting an event called “Congress, Cognac, and Cigars” at a cigar lounge in the Peach State alongside former ESPN host Sage Steele.
An invitation to the event obtained by Fox News Digital billed it in all capital letters as “a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden debate prep focused on ways to ‘trigger’ Trump as former president relies on campaigning: reports - June 26, 2024
- Black GOP lawmakers hold ‘Congress, Cognac, and Cigars’ event in key swing state - June 26, 2024
- The veepstakes goes ‘Apprentice’: Will Trump really pick Rubio, Vance or Burgum? - June 26, 2024