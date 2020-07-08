Black Hat Asia Announces Program Details for 2020 Virtual Event

Register before September 2nd to save $250 on a Briefing pass

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, announces details for its upcoming Black Hat Asia virtual event, taking place September 29 – October 2. Black Hat Asia virtual will offer a robust lineup of content including nearly 15 Trainings, nearly 40 Briefings, keynote and locknote presentations, community and sponsored programming, a virtual Business Hall, Arsenal Program, CISO Summit, and networking opportunities.

Briefings

Briefings will take place on October 1st and 2nd will feature an impressive lineup of talks presented by today’s most influential researchers and professionals. A Briefings pass includes online access to all Briefings, community programs and resources, the virtual Business Hall and sponsored sessions. In addition, attendees will have access to Q&A opportunities with researchers and on-demand access to all Briefings after the event. This year’s talks will span everything from mobile vulnerabilities to industrial controller hacks, Wi-Fi vulnerabilities and more. A few highlights include:

From an URGENT/11 Vulnerability to a Full Take-Down of a Factory, Using a Single Packet : This talk will feature a live demonstration revealing how an attacker can take over an entire factory by transmitting a single packet that will exploit and URGENT/11 vulnerability.



This talk will feature a live demonstration revealing how an attacker can take over an entire factory by transmitting a single packet that will exploit and URGENT/11 vulnerability. Kr00K: How KRACKing Amazon Echo Exposed a Billion+ Vulnerable Wi-Fi Devices : Researchers will outline how they identified serious security weaknesses in chipsets used by a significant number of popular Wi-Fi capable devices from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more.



Researchers will outline how they identified serious security weaknesses in chipsets used by a significant number of popular Wi-Fi capable devices from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more. Hey Google, Activate Spyware! – When Google Assistant Uses a Vulnerability as a Feature : In this talk, a researcher will present a vulnerability in Android-based smartphones that allows an attacker to take photos and record videos undetected by the victim, track a victim’s location, and more.

Trainings

From September 29th – October 2nd, Black Hat Asia will offer nearly 15 deeply technical Training courses led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Courses will span topics ranging from offensive security to malware analysis, pentesting, and more. For more information on the lineup, visit: blackhat.com/asia-20/training/schedule/index.html

Business Hall

The virtual Business Hall will take place October 1st and 2nd and will showcase the latest technology from leading information security solution providers. A Business Hall pass is free to attend and will include access to all demo tools in the Black Hat Arsenal, sponsored sessions, career-related resources in the Career Zone, virtual networking opportunities and more.

To learn more about the event and to register, visit: https://www.blackhat.com/asia-20/

