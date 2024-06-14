RAPID CITY, S.D., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced its Colorado electric utility, Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC, doing business as Black Hills Energy, filed a request with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission seeking to update its electric rates to account for the rising cost of operating, maintaining and upgrading its Southern Colorado electric system which serves over 100,000 customers in Pueblo, Cañon City, Rocky Ford and surrounding communities.

Since its last general rate filing in 2016, Black Hills Energy has deployed approximately $371 million in strategic capital investments vital to providing safe and reliable electric service to its customers and plans to invest approximately $98 million in additional capital in 2024. These investments include upgrades made to support the resilience and reliability of its transmission and distribution system, which spans over 3,700 line miles.

“We are very mindful of the impacts of inflation and rising supply chain costs on our customers and our business, and we have worked diligently to manage cost increases,” said Campbell Hawkins, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Colorado Utilities. “That’s why the company has avoided seeking a rate update for eight years. We are taking action to minimize the customer impact and have redoubled our efforts to provide support for customers who need it, including launching a new Energy Assistance Team with a dedicated resource in Pueblo, Colorado.”

As proposed, the rate review is requesting additional annual revenues of $36.7 million with a capital structure of 52.75% equity and 47.25% long-term debt and a return on equity of 10.5%. New rates are expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.34 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com and www.blackhillsenergy.com.

