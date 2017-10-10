Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Oct. 10, 2017 – Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2017 third quarter earnings after the market closes Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results.

Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. Select “Events & Presentations,” and click “Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call.” Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation.

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, call 866-544-7741 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 724-498-4407. Enter the passcode 99501606 when prompted.

A replay of the broadcast will be available at www.blackhillscorp.com or by telephone through Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at 855-859-2056 in the United States and at 404-537-3406 for international callers. The replay passcode is 99501606.

###

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.2 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The company also generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, oil and coal. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

[email protected]

24-Hour Media Relations Line

866-243-9002