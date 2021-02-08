Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Black History Month: A Learning Bonanza at izzit.org

Black History Month: A Learning Bonanza at izzit.org

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Special online Black History course available at no cost to educators

The U.S. Constitution & Black History

Online course developed from the PBS series, A More or Less Perfect Union.

Online course developed from the PBS series, A More or Less Perfect Union.

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — izzit.org makes learning about Black history more thought-provoking and engaging with its video-centric The U.S. Constitution & Black History course. Developed from the PBS series A More or Less Perfect Union, the course is available online at no cost to educators at izzit.org.

The online course is appropriate for grade levels 6-12 and examines how the laws of the United States, starting with the Constitution itself, have impacted the history of Black Americans. The six-part course covers the landmark Supreme Court cases of Dred Scott, Plessy v. Ferguson, and Brown v. Board of Education, compromises, The Civil War, Reconstruction, Segregation and contemporary issues.

“Educators have been searching for good educational materials about civics and Black History for years and this course is one of the finest available,” said Dean Graziano, vice president of izzit.org.

Additional izzit.org videos that may be of interest for Black History Month include Becoming Equal Under the Law, The Civil War, and the Teachable Moment: Thurgood Marshall – First African-American Supreme Court Justice.

About izzit.org:
izzit.org specializes in creating free, standards-aligned content for teachers that fosters critical thinking and respectful debate among students. It is estimated izzit.org videos generate over 11.3 million impressions annually. In addition to its library of almost 70 video-centered teaching units, Teachable Moments and online courses. izzit.org also offers a Current Events service, with two daily articles, discussion questions, and vocabulary, all at no cost to educators. Each school year, U.S. educators can receive one free DVD from izzit.org’s library as well as unlimited downloads and streaming. For more information, visit the website, www.izzit.org.

Media Contact:

Marjory Hawkins | 512.838-6324 | [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62ee5bfc-17bc-4549-9527-e2426789a339

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.