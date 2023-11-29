The company was named a winner by CISOs in the Visionary Company and Third Party Risk Management categories

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, today announced that it was selected as the 2023 CISO Choice Award winner in the Visionary Company and Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) categories. As part of the program, a panel of CISO judges selected Black Kite for its market-leading capabilities and innovative company vision.

More than 60% of data breaches happen via third parties, making TPRM an important category for security teams to address. However, traditional approaches are outdated and error-prone, lack standardization, and often yield qualitative instead of quantitative data — resulting in risk scores that are arbitrary and not based on facts or meaningful standards. The CISO Choice Awards recognized Black Kite for its transformational approach to TPRM . By delivering the industry’s most accurate, actionable, and comprehensive cyber risk intelligence platform, the company fills a fundamental industry gap, making it simple for businesses to non-invasively quantify and continuously monitor cyber risk across their hundreds to thousands of third parties.

“Third-party risk is not a new problem, but as the digital landscape grows more complex, so do the risks of a cyber breach or critical supply chain interruption coming from your vendor, supplier, and distribution ecosystems. Legacy solutions won’t cut it — that’s why we don’t leave CISOs with arbitrary grades and ratings with no details on how to collaborate with third parties and reduce risk,” said Paul Paget, CEO of Black Kite. “Black Kite supports CISOs and other risk professionals by giving them full visibility into their entire digital supply chain, and capabilities that empower them to take action to mitigate that risk and remain compliant. Our visionary approach to one of security’s most critical challenges is what captured the CISO judges’ attention. Their recognition is further validation of our market leadership and differentiation.”

Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes, and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Award program recognizes top-tier differentiated solutions from innovative security solution providers worldwide. The judges on the transparent board are CISOs that secure major organizations across industries and have unmatched knowledge and insights from years of designing and maintaining their own programs. The selection process was uniquely transparent and based on clear-cut criteria. Ultimately, the program helps security and business leaders discover stand-out solutions within a crowded market.

“I would like to congratulate Black Kite for winning the 2023 CISO Choice Awards Visionary Company and Third Party Risk Management Categories. The field was exceptionally competitive this year, and our esteemed CISO Board of Judges was very impressed by the level of innovation that solution providers put forth to safeguard our organizations,” said David Cass, CISOs Connect and Security Current President, and Global CISO at GSR.

This is the second consecutive year that Black Kite has been a multi-category winner in the CISO Choice Awards. To learn more about Black Kite, visit the website .

About Black Kite

Black Kite gives companies a comprehensive, real-time view into cyber ecosystem risk so they can make informed risk decisions and improve business resilience while continuously monitoring more vendors, partners, and suppliers in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Through an automated process, and a combination of threat, business and risk information, Black Kite provides cyber risk intelligence that goes beyond a simple risk score or rating.

Black Kite serves more than 1,500 customers in a wide range of industries and has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers .

Learn more at www.blackkite.com, on the Black Kite blog .

Copyright © 2023 Black Kite, Inc. All rights reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.