PHOENIX, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real estate agents rely on property photos today more than ever to sell homes. New AI technology takes this process to the next level, providing the ability to automate the creation of listing information directly from property photos. Using computer vision, “advanced tags” of interior and exterior features are generated. Property photo captions and full property listing descriptions are automatically generated. Applying new AI capabilities to property photos allows real estate agents to spend more time helping buyers and sellers and less time inputting data.

Two top industry firms are teaming up to deploy this new AI-powered technology. Today, Restb.ai , the leader in artificial intelligence and computer vision for real estate, announced a strategic alliance with Black Knight, Inc . (NYSE:BKI) to integrate the Restb.ai MLS Product Suite seamlessly into the Black Knight Paragon MLS platform and offer the integrated products to Black Knight’s customers .

Black Knight, an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets, will now offer its Paragon customers the real estate industry’s most proven computer vision technology offering. These capabilities will automate listing creation processes, unlock new data sets and instantly validate property listings imagery to support compliance with MLS guidelines.

Restb.ai technology, which processes more than 1 billion images monthly, modernizes and speeds up the listing input process by analyzing photos and auto-populating relevant listing details extracted from the images. As each listing photo is uploaded, industry-leading AI from Restb.ai automatically detects each image’s interior and exterior features, architecture style, and room type. In addition, by tagging and labeling each image, the property listings displayed on MLS and broker and agent websites become ADA-compliant.

Moreover, the Restb.ai Photo Compliance solution integrated into Black Knight’s Paragon MLS platform can evaluate logos, watermarks, yard signs, people, license plates, duplicate images and more. This enhances photo-monitoring processes by auto-detecting misuses of listing photos and corresponding violations based on MLS/Association rules and regulations.

Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight Data & Analytics, said, “Black Knight is known for delivering highly innovative, proven and cutting-edge real estate solutions that strengthen customer relationships and help agents work faster and smarter, not harder. With Restb.ai, we’re helping our MLS clients deliver more value to brokers and agents nationwide. Agents will be able to spend significantly less time on manually entering listings, enabling them to focus instead on interacting with homebuyers and sellers.”

“Building Restb.ai into Black Knight’s MLS platform will radically transform how MLS subscribers interact with MLS Listing data. This enhanced AI automation will provide users with a new listing entry experience along with unique visual search capabilities for over 200 MLSs,” explained Lisa Larson, Restb.ai Managing Director, North America. “Working with the exceptional Black Knight team members, who deeply understand their customers’ needs, created a milestone moment for us, delivering our most successful rollout strategy to date.” she added.

About Restb.ai:

Restb.ai , the leader in AI and computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empowers real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai is like having a real estate expert instantly research and provide a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

For more information on Restb.ai, visit its website . For Restb.ai related media inquiries, please reach out to Maya Makarem maya@restb.ai. For Black Knight, contact Mitch Cohen at mitch.cohen@bkfs.com – 704.890,8158.

