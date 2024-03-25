A number of Black lawmakers have chosen not to endorse one of their Democrat colleagues running in what could be one of the most closely watched Senate races this year after he used a racial slur last week.
During Thursday’s House Budget Committee hearing, Democrat Rep. David Trone, who is running to replace retiring Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, used the word “jigaboo,” a disparaging term for Black people, while speaking about tax policy with Shalanda Young, the d
