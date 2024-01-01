Exclusive: appeal court to hear challenge by Edwin Afriyie after high court rejected his claim over 2018 incidentA black youth worker who was standing with his arms folded when he was shot with a stun gun by officers during a traffic stop has been given permission to appeal over a lost claim for damages against City of London police.Officers claimed in statements that Edwin Afriyie had adopted a “fighting stance” before he was hit by the Taser electrical weapon but police body-worn camera footage showed that his arms were folded and he was standing at a distance from them. Continue reading…

