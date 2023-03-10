Lauren Brewer Lauren Brewer- Co-founder of Pretty Spirits

CALABASAS, Calif., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christine Deloatch and Lauren Brewer, owners and co-founders of PrettySpirits.com, an online spiritual wellness shop, have launched a crowdfunding campaign to open their first retail location in Calabasas, California. The initiative aims to raise $50,000 to cover costs associated with maintaining their storefront. Donations will help the Black, female-owned business with a heartfelt mission to improve the world.

Pretty Spirits has been fulfilling its mission to offer products and services that enhance self-awareness and help customers better manage anxiety, stress, and depression for the last seven years. In 2015, they began by offering services such as psychic readings and reiki healing to help clients break through tough emotional challenges connected to various traumas. As their client base grew, they developed their first oracle deck as a tool for self-discovery. They have since expanded their product line to include hundreds of spiritual and wellness products.

Donations will allow Pretty Spirits to continue to provide mindful products, resources, and services to those who suffer from emotional struggles like anxiety, abandonment and low self-esteem. The campaign goal amount of $50,000 will cover the rent and inventory storage for one year, store furnishings, the POS system, signage, marketing, inventory, and maker materials. Every dollar counts, and the campaign is grateful for any amount given towards meeting its goal.

The new physical location in Calabasas, California, is a suite in Bungalow 21, a first-of-its-kind, family-owned business and wellness center. Pretty Spirits will begin their permanent residency in a modest space on April 16th, 2023. The founders are excited to showcase their mindfully curated products and provide their healing services.

Christine Deloatch and Lauren Brewer are mompreneurs who set out to impact the world significantly. Their mission is to create a safe space for millions seeking the knowledge and tools to align with higher self-worth, greater fulfillment, and inner peace. Donations from caring people like you help Pretty Spirits achieve its mission and improve the world.

To donate to Pretty Spirits' crowdfunding campaign, visit their donation page: https://prettyspirits.com/pages/donate-to- pretty – spirits.

