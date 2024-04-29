EXCLUSIVE: A Black Republican running for Congress is declaring an end to what he describes as Democrats’ historic “free pass” to minority voters.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Missouri state Rep. Justin Hicks, who became known last year for defiantly declaring he identified “as an American” during a heated debate with Democrats on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), said minority voters are beginning to wake up to the “f

[Read Full story at source]