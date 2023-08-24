The Oregon coffee chain is set to open in Kyle, Texas

Black Rock Coffee Bar New Black Rock Coffee Bar in Kyle, Texas

Portland, Oregon, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks has announced the grand opening of its fifth Austin metro area store, situated in the fast-growing city of Kyle, Texas. This marks the second Black Rock store opening in Austin within a month and boosts the Texas store tally to 27.

Located at 20160 Marketplace Ave. at Kyle Crossing, the new Black Rock Store will open its doors on Friday, August 25, 2023. The boutique coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

“We love Austin, its amazing people and unique culture,” said Mark Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Black Rock Coffee Bar. “It’s vibrant energy and spirit resonate perfectly with our brand’s values. We are excited to become a part of the close-knit community in Kyle, and our enthusiastic baristas are ready to warmly serve every customer who walks through our doors.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store incorporates Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with more than 115 stores in the U.S., is guided by three principles – coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 115 retail locations in seven states. Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Attachment

Black Rock Coffee Bar

CONTACT: Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com