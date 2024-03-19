The boutique coffee chain now totals 37 locations in the Phoenix metro area and 42nd in the Grand Canyon State

Scottsdale, Arizona, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, has announced its first store opening in Buckeye, Arizona, approximately 30 miles west of downtown Phoenix. This is the boutique coffee chain’s 37th store in the Phoenix metro area and 42nd in the state, reinforcing Black Rock’s rapid growth in Arizona.

The store debuted with a soft opening on March 15, welcoming eager patrons to experience Black Rock’s signature offerings ahead of the grand unveiling. Scheduled to officially open its doors on Friday, March 22, 2024, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar is located at 19621 West Indian School Road at the intersection of Indian School Road and Jack Rabbit Trail just off N. 195th Ave. This prime location ensures easy access for residents and commuters seeking their daily dose of expertly crafted beverages and hospitality.

Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate its grand opening by offering customers medium-sized drinks for $2.00 throughout the day at this new location and will offer various promotions throughout the week.

“We’ve always believed in fostering meaningful connections over exceptional coffee, and our commitment to these principles resonates deeply as we expand into Buckeye,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We invite the residents of Buckeye to join us in creating a vibrant hub where coffee lovers can gather, share stories and build lasting connections.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With more than 130 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 130 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

CONTACT: Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 [email protected]