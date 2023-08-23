The boutique coffee chain will usher in an expansive array of fall flavors

Black Rock Coffee Bar’s 2023 Fall Drinks Highlighting Black Rock Coffee Bar’s Fall Drinks are Pumpkin and Kettle Corn Flavors

Portland, Oregon, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain, will celebrate the fall season with its new lineup of drinks that will be available from September 1 – October 31st in all its more than 100 Black Rock Coffee Bar stores across seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

Stealing the spotlight on the autumn menu are irresistible Pumpkin and Kettle Corn flavors. Among them, the much-loved Pumpkin Blondie stands as a cherished favorite at Black Rock Coffee Bar. Adding to the excitement is a new and fresh addition to the lineup – the delectable Kettle Corn flavor.

Rounding out the fall 2023 drink menu is the Berry Scary FUEL drink from the brand’s popular FUEL energy drink brand. With this menu, the fast-growing coffee chain aims to provide its customers with a variety of flavorful drinks to choose from.

PUMPKIN Flavored Drinks

Pumpkin Blondie – To get into the spirit of the season, the Pumpkin Blondie is a twist to Black Rock’s all-time favorite drink, the Caramel Blondie. The Pumpkin Blondie is made with hints of caramel, white chocolate and pumpkin. For a finishing touch, it is topped with cinnamon + nutmeg. The Pumpkin Blondie can be served hot, iced or blended. The Pumpkin Blondie can also be prepared as a shake without the coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Latte – Spice up a traditional latte with hints of warm pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

KETTLE CORN Flavored Drinks

Kettle Corn Shaken Espresso – Black Rock Coffee Bar is bringing the flavor of yummy kettle corn to its Fall drink lineup with the Kettle Corn Shaken Espresso – a rich full-bodied espresso shaken and mellowed by notes of salty, sweet and freshly popped corn.

Kettle Corn Cold Brew – The Kettle Corn Cold Brew is Black Rock’s signature cold brew with notes of salty, sweet and freshly popped corn.

*Create a customized fall drink utilizing Black Rock’s NEW Kettle Corn flavor. Suggested drink options include latte’s, breve’s and shakes.

FUEL Featured Energy Drink

Berry Scary FUEL – The Berry Scary FUEL features Black Rock’s popular energy drink brand, FUEL. It is made with Organic fuel mixed with coconut, strawberry and raspberry and is garnished with a gummy eyeball.*

*Gummy garnishes will be available for a limited time at participating Black Rock Coffee Bar locations and is subject to availability. Request for extra gummies will be dependent on availability and cost an additional fee.

Each drink price will vary depending on modifications to the original receipt including alternative milks, additional flavors or additional shots.

Guided by its three principles – coffee, community and connection, the popular coffee chain was founded in Oregon and is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves. The boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Most recently, Inc. Magazine ranked Black Rock Coffee Bar No. 1179th on its 2023 Inc. 5000 Annual List, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 115 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Attachment

Black Rock Coffee Bar’s 2023 Fall Drinks

CONTACT: Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com