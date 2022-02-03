Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Black & White Debuts on Evergreen Podcasts

Black & White Debuts on Evergreen Podcasts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

This Podcast is an Invitation for All of Us to Be Better, Do Better and Live Better, Together.

Black & White – New Podcast Hosted by Stephen Dorsey

Black & White - New Podcast Hosted by Stephen Dorsey

Black & White – New Podcast Hosted by Stephen Dorsey

CLEVELAND, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evergreen Podcasts announces a new, limited series in partnership with author Stephen Dorsey called Black & White, where Dorsey challenges the status quo and addresses tough topics centered on “White Advantage,” Systemic Inequality and paths to change.

Black & White offers a deep-dive into racial discourse. Dorsey, a seasoned business strategist, creative director, and expert communicator brings his skills as a connector of people and ideas to guide revealing and uncomfortable discussions.

Evergreen Podcasts’ channels highlight backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more.

Black & White takes a deep-dive into topics and realities of systemic racism and inequality with a hopeful optimism and multicultural perspective that focuses on change and how we can come together as individuals and as a society to do better and hold everyone gently to account,” says Dorsey,  Canadian-born author and principal of The Fractional CMO, a strategic management consultancy. He also is a founding member of the grassroots organization Democracy House, which is dedicated to preserving and strengthening liberal democratic ideals.

“Stephen is a lifelong colleague and dear friend,” says David Allen Moss, Evergreen’s Chief Creative Officer. “We are grateful to have Black & White join our growing roster of new voices opening up the conversation around BIPOC issues and experiences. It’s authors and community builders like Stephen that hold Evergreen and our industry to a higher standard, and help ignite our mission to ‘capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers.'”

Dorsey has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to pursuing personal and professional passions that took  him around the world, including engaging with Fortune 1000 organizations and people of all backgrounds. 

“My race duality has given me a unique perspective on both the Black and white experience in Canada. What became most evident to me — most universal — was an important need for building bridges of understanding between Black and white Canadians; a need to inform and educate so that hopefully, in due time, we can achieve real change,” Dorsey says, relating that his experiences inform his writings and the Black & White podcast.

Dorsey says of the Evergreen debut, “The idea with Black & White is to hold every one of us gently to account; a podcast for the ally in all of us.”

About Evergreen Podcasts
Evergreen’s goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers. Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen’s capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts. Our team is powered by knowledgeable executives, supported by rock-star talent, and backed by experienced production and broadcast professionals. Together, we’re growing an engaged community. 

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

Media Contact 
David Moss, Chief Creative Officer
dmoss@evergreenpodcasts.com
216.544.7942
EvergreenPodcasts.com

Related Images

Image 1: Black & White – New Podcast Hosted by Stephen Dorsey

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Black & White – New Podcast Hosted by Stephen Dorsey

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.