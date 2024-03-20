BlackBerry’s Innovative Cyber Defense Offerings Now Available to State and Local Governments, K-12 School Districts and Higher Education Institutions

WATERLOO, Ontario and RESTON, Va., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that BlackBerry’s cybersecurity products have been added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract. The contract addition enables Carahsoft and BlackBerry to provide BlackBerry’s robust cybersecurity solutions portfolio to participating States, Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable, and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding pricing.

“This new route to market is exciting for both BlackBerry and for the NASPO membership,” said Chris Russo, US SLED Sales Director at BlackBerry. “Over the past 40 years, BlackBerry has established a portfolio of offerings that is trusted globally by Government agencies, and we are excited to expand its availability within the Public Sector.”

In response to the evolving challenges within an increasingly digital landscape, BlackBerry presents a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Its range of products help Governments achieve continuity and confidence in their infrastructure, communications and people. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, BlackBerry’s solutions deliver robust protection against cyber threats, ensuring the security of sensitive data and preserving the integrity of digital ecosystems.

“We are thrilled to announce that BlackBerry’s cutting-edge solutions are now available to NASPO members,” said Brandi Hiebert, Sales Director who leads the BlackBerry Team at Carahsoft. “This collaboration reflects our joint commitment to providing organizations with the innovative tools needed to keep pace with evolving cyber threats. We look forward to working closely with BlackBerry and our reseller partners to empower our customers to achieve their cybersecurity goals while ensuring a resilient and secure digital future for the nation.”

BlackBerry’s offerings are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (855) 346-6346 or [email protected].

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company’s software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations’ cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Mobility, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

