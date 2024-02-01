New contract adds to Evtec’s existing order book of $780 million

Parts supplied by Evtec to be used in new Jaguar Electric Vehicles to be introduced in 2025

DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders, announced today that its planned acquisition target Evtec Aluminium Limited, (“Evtec”) has been awarded a long term supply contract from JLR, previously Jaguar Land Rover, to supply parts for a new line of Jaguar electric vehicles.

As a world class manufacturer of lightweight aluminum parts for the EV, luxury and performance automotive market, Evtec has been designated as the new single-source supplier for key components in the EV power train of the new line of electric vehicles being introduced by Jaguar in 2025.

The contract is expected to provide over $67 million in new sales to Evtec over the contract period, excluding aftermarket and model life extensions. Jaguar’s new line of luxury vehicles are to include a 4-door GT model and a luxury sedan that are both expected to have a range of over 435 miles and capable of fast charging 200 miles in approximately 15 minutes.

Evtec Chairman David Roberts commented: “We are delighted to be a crucial supply partner in the transition to all-electric by JLR and to further extend our reach around the EV power pack and supporting architecture supply chain with them. We see JLR as a unique business, representing the very best in advanced design and technology in the global luxury automotive market. This new business marks a key step forward in ensuring that OEMs have a reliable supply chain that can scale and meet the demands of the very best car makers in the world. Evtec competencies continue to grow in the light weighting programs demanded by OEMs as they move to aluminium based platforms and components.”

Blackbox CEO, Gust Kepler added: “We are pleased about the growing order book at Evtec as we work together to complete our merger. We continue to believe that this merger will provide significant value to our shareholders as we enhance and grow the fintech operations of Blackbox in parallel with this new business combination.”

About Evtec

Evtec is recognized as one of the world’s leading advanced aluminium castings and machining manufacturer supplying premium brand Original Equipment Makers (‘OEM’s”). It supplies a range of strategic auto parts on powertrain and EV packs as well as body-in-white structural parts, from its world-class facilities in the UK. Their business focuses on premium luxury brands and a market transition to electric vehicles and includes Jaguar Land Rover Group as their largest customer. As a result of significant change in the global supply chain for auto manufacturing in Great Britain that places an increased need for local sourcing of parts, Evtec is well positioned to expand both organically and through acquisition. For more information, go to: www.evtec-aluminium.com

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually.

For more information, go to: https://blackboxstocks.com/

