FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is introducing legislation that would give states and local authorities the power to enforce federal immigration law, including helping deport illegal immigrants in the wake of a slew of crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants.
Blackburn’s Clear Law Enforcement for Criminal Alien Removal (CLEAR) Act would give explicit authority in statute that states have “the inherent authority of a sovereign entity to inve
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump dominating, Haley winning her first state round out top moments from Super Tuesday - March 6, 2024
- Mark Robinson wins GOP nomination for NC governor, says ‘underdog’ story ‘just like North Carolina herself’ - March 6, 2024
- Alabama district citizens were sent incorrect voting information ahead of primary - March 6, 2024