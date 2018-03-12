Breaking News
Home / Top News / BlackLine Prices Offering of 8,000,000 Shares by Selling Stockholders

BlackLine Prices Offering of 8,000,000 Shares by Selling Stockholders

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq:BL) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Silver Lake Sumeru, investment funds affiliated with ICONIQ, Therese Tucker, Chief Executive Officer and a member of BlackLine’s board of directors, and Mario Spanicciati, Chief Marketing Officer and a member of BlackLine’s board of directors, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), at a price to the public of $41.50 per share. BlackLine will not receive any proceeds from this offering. In connection with the offering, certain selling stockholders granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares.

Funds affiliated with Silver Lake Sumeru sold 4,960,000 shares in the offering, not including 1,200,000 shares if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional shares in full. Funds affiliated with ICONIQ sold 2,000,000 shares in the offering. Therese Tucker, Chief Executive Officer and a member of BlackLine’s board of directors, sold 340,000 shares in the offering. Mario Spanicciati, Chief Marketing Officer and a member of BlackLine’s board of directors, sold 700,000 shares in the offering.  Subject to certain exceptions, BlackLine, the selling stockholders and BlackLine’s executive officers and directors have agreed with the underwriter not to sell or otherwise dispose of any shares of BlackLine’s common stock for 45 days following the pricing of the offering without the consent of the underwriter.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is the sole book-running manager of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Commission on November 13, 2017 and became effective on November 17, 2017. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, a free writing prospectus and a prospectus supplement. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus, free writing prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor – New York, NY 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations.  BlackLine’s platform is used by over 2,200 customers worldwide, spanning more than 196,000 users across 150+ countries. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.  Forward-looking statements in this release include statements with respect to the proposed public offering. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine’s current plans and expectations and are not a representation that such plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the capital markets. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements.  Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.  Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Maria Riley
The Blueshirt Group for BlackLine
415-828-8298
[email protected]

Media Contact:
BlackLine
Kimberly Uberti
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.