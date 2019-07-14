Blackout disrupts Manhattan, darkens Broadway theaters

A wide swath of New York’s Manhattan borough was plunged into darkness Saturday after a transformer explosion knocked out power to subways, stores and Broadway theaters, but the city’s main utility said it had restored most power within hours.
