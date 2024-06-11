BlackRock announced Tuesday that it is partnering with a third proxy advisory firm to give its clients a wider range of investment counsel as critics suggested the mammoth asset manager is trying to make up for allegations that it leans into ESG (environmental, social, governance) tenets more than its fiduciary responsibilities merit.
In a release obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday, BlackRock officials said the firm remains committed to providing its clients with choices that suppo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- BlackRock adds new proxy advisory firm amid ESG criticism as critics say ‘too little, too late’ - June 11, 2024
- US v Hunter Biden trial enters day 7 with continued jury deliberations: ‘Choices have consequences’ - June 11, 2024
- Crucial primary races to be decided Tuesday, setting up fight for balance of power - June 11, 2024