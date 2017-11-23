BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2017 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

Listing: TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) Symbol: CBD, CBD.A, CBH, CBH.A, CBN, CBN.A, CBO, CBO.A, CDZ, CDZ.A, CEW, CEW.A, CGL, CGL.C, CGR, CGR.A, CHB, CHB.A, CIF, CIF.A, CLF, CLF.A, CLG, CLG.A, CMR, CMR.A, COW, COW.A, CPD, CPD.A, CSD, CSD.A, CUD, CUD.A, CVD, CVD.A, CWW, CWW.A, CYH, CYH.A, DXB, DXC, DXF, DXG, DXO, DXP, DXU, DXZ, FIE, FIE.A, SVR, SVR.C, XAW, XBB, XBM, XCB, XCD, XCG, XCH, XCS, XCV, XDG, XDGH, XDIV, XDU, XDUH, XDV, XEB, XEC, XEF, XEG, XEH, XEI, XEM, XEN, XEU, XFA, XFC, XFF, XFH, XFI, XFN, XFR, XFS, XGB, XGD, XGI, XHB, XHC, XHD, XHU, XHY, XIC, XID, XIG, XIN, XIT, XIU, XLB, XMA, XMC, XMD, XMH, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMV, XMW, XMY, XPF, XQB, XQB.A, XQQ, XRB, XRE, XSB, XSC, XSE, XSH, XSI, XSP, XSQ, XST, XSU, XTR, XUH, XUS, XUT, XUU, XWD Listing: NEO (Aequitas NEO Exchange) Symbol: CIE, CIE.A, CJP, CJP.A, CLU, CLU.A, CLU.B, CLU.C, CRQ, CRQ.A, CWO, CWO.A

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the estimated 2017 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 13, 2017. For products that hedge currency exposure to the US Dollar, capital gains resulting from currency hedging activity have been estimated as of November 15, 2017. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds’ December 15, 2017 tax year-end.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodical (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2017, on or about December 20, 2017. The record date for the 2017 annual distributions will be December 29, 2017, payable on January 4, 2018. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2017, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2018.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2017, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2018.

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Net asset

value

(NAV) per

unit at

Nov 15, 2017 Estimated

annual

reinvested

capital

gains as %

of NAV at

Nov 15, 2017 iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBD 22.053130 2.03 % iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBD.A 21.901600 2.26 % iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 19.040936 0.00 % iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH.A 18.945810 0.00 % iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBN 20.831925 5.54 % iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBN.A 20.993344 4.89 % iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 18.665704 0.00 % iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO.A 18.575401 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 26.446815 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ.A 26.257185 0.00 % iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 12.902618 2.44 % iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW.A 9.411791 3.34 % iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 11.100428 0.00 % iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 14.381642 0.00 % iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 28.536332 0.78 % iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR.A 28.080297 2.06 % iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 19.055512 0.00 % iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB.A 18.988213 0.00 % iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 20.261475 1.98 % iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE.A 20.211186 0.22 % iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 24.770188 0.00 % iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF.A 24.753641 0.00 % iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) CJP 15.910250 0.00 % iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) CJP.A 15.384116 0.00 % iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 18.107609 0.00 % iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF.A 17.988350 0.00 % iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 18.665804 0.00 % iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG.A 18.541269 0.00 % iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 32.020858 9.29 % iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.A 31.641477 14.62 % iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.B 34.207243 6.75 % iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 34.553197 4.00 % iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 50.023826 0.00 % iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR.A 50.016968 0.00 % iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 39.163765 7.39 % iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW.A 37.978401 7.21 % iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 14.387901 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD.A 14.347186 0.00 % iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 15.726404 3.91 % iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ.A 15.646041 7.15 % iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 18.117857 1.20 % iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD.A 18.057998 4.95 % iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 39.364557 9.74 % iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD.A 39.051237 11.16 % iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 18.710773 0.00 % iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD.A 18.616584 0.00 % iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 35.620683 0.00 % iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO.A 35.389507 0.00 % iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 33.603604 0.00 % iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW.A 33.331015 0.00 % iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 19.534774 2.96 % iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH.A 19.322120 0.00 % Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 20.228547 0.00 % Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 21.571972 0.14 % Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 20.861193 0.13 % Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 23.331505 0.20 % Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 20.443618 3.39 % Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 22.174761 0.25 % Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 23.554947 0.01 % Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 21.595893 0.35 % iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 7.567274 0.00 % iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE.A 6.919772 0.00 % iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 9.385325 0.00 % iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 8.690349 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 24.393042 0.33 % iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 31.129632 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 12.694205 0.00 % iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 21.339841 0.00 % iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 32.786024 0.06 % iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 30.600401 0.00 % iShares China Index ETF XCH 28.250789 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 15.972303 0.00 % iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 26.548303 3.33 % iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 19.517071 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 20.454757 4.17 % iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 21.194490 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 19.761079 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 20.974095 1.56 % iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 25.868814 0.00 % iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 21.626955 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 27.441332 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 30.137206 0.62 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 12.187367 0.00 % iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 24.512374 0.72 % iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 21.735683 0.00 % iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 32.656217 0.00 % iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 24.624819 0.00 % iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 23.822791 0.17 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 26.732320 5.28 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 23.592953 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 25.204449 1.05 % iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 22.825910 2.64 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 23.566751 0.28 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 38.151892 0.65 % iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 20.151866 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 25.395492 2.91 % iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 21.626101 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 12.109408 0.00 % iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 31.791687 4.19 % iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 20.673820 0.00 % iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF CAD-Hedged) XHC 43.549805 4.00 % iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 27.668744 8.43 % iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 22.411633 1.20 % iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 19.672468 0.00 % iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 25.184923 1.21 % iShares India Index ETF XID 34.196891 0.00 % iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 23.454851 0.00 % iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 26.225591 0.32 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 15.550244 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 23.738928 1.36 % iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 24.080618 0.44 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 12.960065 0.00 % iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 17.861369 0.07 % iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 25.105655 2.61 % iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 17.983212 7.63 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 34.794485 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 22.382179 3.45 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 27.337727 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 23.294917 0.23 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 44.626935 1.77 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 29.667744 0.19 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 37.702173 0.04 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 22.663956 5.71 % iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 18.485155 0.00 % iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 20.609793 0.00 % iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB.A 20.509914 0.00 % iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 51.321631 3.88 % iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 24.104493 0.08 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 16.512595 0.30 % iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 27.609566 0.00 % iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 19.882449 0.00 % iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 20.198646 0.13 % iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 19.277685 0.00 % iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 19.236170 0.00 % iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD Hedged) XSP 29.347868 4.63 % iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 19.466870 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 55.811026 0.00 % iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 31.259640 3.21 % iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 11.400021 0.00 % iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 24.163766 3.19 % iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 41.097130 0.24 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 23.105416 2.68 % iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 25.281394 0.04 % iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 47.338380 0.23 %

Reasons for some of the larger estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions are as follows:

Impact of hedging US dollar exposure (various funds, including XSP, XUH, XDUH, and DXO):

Since the end of 2016, the Canadian dollar has appreciated by ~5% vs. the US dollar. As a result, funds which hedge exposure to the US dollar have generally realized net capital gains on their hedging activity.

CLU, CLU.A, CLU.C, CLU.B

The iShares US Fundamental Index ETF experienced capital gains in 2017 as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, which were sold in connection with portfolio rebalancing. The fund also experienced capital gains in 2017 as a result of hedging exposure to the US dollar (see above). These currency-related capital gains are attributable to hedged common units (CLU) and hedged advisor units only (CLU.A).

CUD

The iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) experienced capital gains in 2017 as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, which were sold in connection with portfolio rebalancing. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in Linear Technology Corp, Clarcor Inc., and The Valspar Corp, each of which were acquired in 2017. The fund also experienced capital gains in 2017 as a result of hedging exposure to the US dollar (see above).

XHD

The iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) experienced capital gains in 2017 as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, which were sold in connection with portfolio rebalancing. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s Corp, The Boeing Company, and Lockheed Martin Corporation. These securities were removed from the fund’s underlying index. The fund also experienced capital gains in 2017 as a result of hedging exposure to the US dollar (see above).

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2017 (the iShares Funds’ tax year end) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares Funds; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares Funds, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2017, the firm manages approximately US$5.977 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 800 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2017, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$5.977 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/17

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: [email protected]