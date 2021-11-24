BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 29, 2021. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds’ December 15, 2021 or December 31, 2021, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2021, on or about December 22, 2021. The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 31, 2021, payable on January 6, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2022.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated annual

reinvested capital

gains per

unit Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit at

Oct 29, 2021 Estimated annual

reinvested capital

gains as %

of NAV at

Oct 29, 2021 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH – 18.538666 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO – 18.412401 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.52826 32.055311 1.65% iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.52002 16.282607 3.19% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL – 14.534786 0.00% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.04243 18.824574 0.23% iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR – 32.626318 0.00% iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB – 18.027667 0.00% iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.65555 21.432186 3.06% iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.99850 31.792610 3.14% iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP – 17.185306 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF – 17.569171 0.00% iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG – 18.058973 0.00% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 3.83139 46.490797 8.24% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 2.79303 51.286858 5.45% iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR – 50.002500 0.00% iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 6.43852 60.254437 10.69% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD – 14.103927 0.00% iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.66527 19.618864 3.39% iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD – 17.054582 0.00% iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 2.91753 51.027726 5.72% iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD – 18.690823 0.00% iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO – 37.169955 0.00% iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 1.35406 53.730791 2.52% iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH – 20.995739 0.00% iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.13622 8.185368 1.66% iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.29524 44.673494 0.66% iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.34732 41.732714 0.83% iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.57654 49.477524 1.17% iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.43520 47.099355 0.92% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR – 12.166725 0.00% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C – 11.522086 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG – 39.031299 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U – 31.488750 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH – 39.579846 0.00% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.09239 34.851345 0.27% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.07529 28.439478 0.26% iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.19445 27.373876 0.71% iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB – 31.114260 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.35302 17.737567 1.99% iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB – 21.396595 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG – 39.163895 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.00031 39.306403 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.00005 31.709864 0.00% iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 2.00410 54.711074 3.66% iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.58224 46.223840 1.26% iShares China Index ETF XCH – 23.920736 0.00% iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.64199 45.888244 1.40% iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.12000 22.656101 0.53% iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 2.07860 20.518330 10.13% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.79381 64.828266 1.22% iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV – 31.347957 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG – 21.898721 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U – 17.722911 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.79184 23.577723 3.36% iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.17666 24.117387 0.73% iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 0.06404 43.027126 0.15% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.32386 53.783789 0.60% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.17083 24.592001 0.69% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.16951 19.895390 0.85% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.52884 25.277958 2.09% iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.50033 30.049541 1.67% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB – 19.799076 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00615 29.801702 0.02% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U – 24.651759 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.02788 35.030619 0.08% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.02968 28.194909 0.11% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG – 10.516818 0.00% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.07128 30.116933 0.24% iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI – 24.978036 0.00% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.06018 35.062197 0.17% iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN – 30.698131 0.00% iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.11760 27.091409 0.43% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.25175 26.087369 0.97% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU – 27.892791 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 6.83516 36.518199 18.72% iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.92237 28.231906 3.27% iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF – 26.940626 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 1.47033 27.825270 5.28% iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI – 24.332696 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.13091 48.946773 0.27% iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR – 20.076790 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 1.04495 36.045211 2.90% iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.85196 29.199436 2.92% iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB – 21.591109 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD – 17.117136 0.00% iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB – 21.039301 0.00% iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.88349 42.854285 2.06% iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.17839 25.803245 0.69% iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB – 20.889918 0.00% iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 2.41036 67.402752 3.58% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD – 29.990816 0.00% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU – 24.951622 0.00% iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY – 18.684525 0.00% iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.46840 33.490798 1.40% iShares India Index ETF XID – 49.010932 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG – 25.170510 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS – 39.644147 0.00% iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 1.43679 31.162300 4.61% iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.13560 21.060498 0.64% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 3.35126 55.624603 6.02% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.06707 32.013375 0.21% iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB – 24.224800 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA – 17.427430 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.02810 26.545831 0.11% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U – 21.588865 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD – 31.939318 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.62641 25.939148 2.41% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.00361 36.302884 0.01% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML – 24.545129 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.02415 28.105580 0.09% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS – 33.227552 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM – 28.999015 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.05478 64.915335 0.08% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.04163 52.542427 0.08% iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.45443 36.604160 1.24% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW – 46.389366 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY – 28.221309 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF – 18.223182 0.00% iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB – 20.625132 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.00535 28.802369 0.02% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 5.34670 123.826022 4.32% iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB – 25.565197 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE – 20.626824 0.00% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB – 19.891710 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB – 27.283452 0.00% iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC – 19.489403 0.00% iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE – 20.216078 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.18770 23.579818 0.80% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.00818 22.557065 0.04% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH – 19.232247 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG – 39.425964 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.04764 39.356709 0.12% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.02872 31.750875 0.09% iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI – 18.666059 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.00501 28.202168 0.02% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH – 28.937840 0.00% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 1.64104 49.599068 3.31% iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ – 19.397067 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.61741 71.902729 0.86% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB – 19.853099 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH – 40.111946 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP – 39.744244 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U – 32.063493 0.00% iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 1.12806 46.020006 2.45% iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.15519 31.547234 0.49% iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR – 11.284591 0.00% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.54806 40.206927 1.36% iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.14205 48.524528 0.29% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.22115 70.924589 0.31% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U – 57.932831 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 1.00664 61.299698 1.64% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.32005 30.014600 1.07% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.12475 43.276726 0.29% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.08971 35.101162 0.26% iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU – 24.188885 0.00% iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.10916 70.846084 0.15%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2021 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2021 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

