BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 30, 2019. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.05100 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04100 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.09000 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.08589 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.08866 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.08700 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.18945 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.00000 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.35734 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03558 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04400 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.19983 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.23482 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.48926 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05100 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.11210 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07600 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.10478 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07000 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.20889 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.07189 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.07493 Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.04200 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04324 Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.10000 Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.00000 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.19650 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.07200 Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.00000 Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.03348 Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF(2) DXZ 0.03851 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.29431 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.00000 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.15710 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07400 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.08944 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05300 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.19418 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.11268 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.44386 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.13019 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.03611 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.19016 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.05300 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.04000 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.11408 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.08000 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.09453 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.08322 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.06182 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.09400 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.06200 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.60663 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.31494 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.02824 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.07590 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.31775 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.09000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.70047 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.11112 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.17743 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.10265 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.29951 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.18258 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.44177 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.11283 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.21247 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.10629 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.10000 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.03527 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.18695 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.06567 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04200 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00215 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.03000 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.16283 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.15579 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.06600 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.27779 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.10477 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.07208 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.08600 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.19900 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.13296 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.06000 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.33406 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.13702 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06600 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.17252 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.16471 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.15515 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.81587 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.51442 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.47649 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.11340 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.25000 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.22062 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.07545 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.19582 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.63522 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.37616 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06900 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04400 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.27143 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.14405 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.24149 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.22779 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04600 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05500 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04400 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.04800 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.20755 iShares ESG MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.37949 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04652 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.05200 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.13194 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.35000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.37082 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03500 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.04630 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.04702 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.21565 iShares ESG MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.05137 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.12579 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.61575 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.02189 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.07600 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.15779 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.00000 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.15141 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.51154

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U

(2) DXZ had a 3:1 unit split for Record Date December 16, 2019. The cash distribution per unit is post unit split.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

