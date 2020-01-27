BlackRock® Canada Announces Final January Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

Breaking News
TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited  (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final January 2020 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on January 28, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on January 31, 2020.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker  Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.058

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$7.43 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit  www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.24 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.43 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/19

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: [email protected]

