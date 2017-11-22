BlackRock® Canada Announces Final November Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the final November 2017 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on November 23, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable on November 30, 2017.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.034 CMR.A 0.024

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: [email protected]