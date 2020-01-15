BlackRock CEO Fink: Investors not ‘overzealous’ on equities despite rally

Even as the stock market enjoyed a sharp rally recently, many of BlackRock’s clients were under-invested in equities and remained heavily oriented towards fixed-income securities, BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Wednesday.
