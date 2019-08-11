BlackRock poised to become Authentic Brands’ largest shareholder: WSJ

BlackRock Inc is taking a stake in Authentic Brands Group LLC in a deal valuing the U.S.-based entertainment company at more than $4 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reports on Sunday citing sources.
