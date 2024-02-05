Staff on Arizona Republican Blake Masters’ congressional campaign shared inaccurate and misleading fundraising numbers with Fox News Digital last month ahead of filing a campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
Masters’ campaign told Fox News Digital on Jan. 24 that the venture capitalist and conservative firebrand had raised $1.3 million in just the first two months after announcing his candidacy for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, bu
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Blake Masters’ campaign shared misleading fundraising numbers, failed to disclose candidate loaned $1 million - February 5, 2024
- United Nations Foundation is quietly fueling climate policy, funding staff in Dem states - February 5, 2024
- Biden says Americans will be living in a ‘nightmare’ if Trump wins re-election - February 5, 2024