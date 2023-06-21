Blameless lowers the barrier to adoption and value, allowing teams to focus on high-value work while driving a 4x-12x ROI for Enterprises

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blameless , the Enterprise Reliability Management Platform, announced the introduction of new product tiers, designed to help enterprise clients address the $100 billion dollar problem presented by poor reliability management. “Our new program allows companies to go live in as soon as 72 hours for as little as $2250/month for their first 50 users. It’s been amazing, we are seeing customers achieving 4 to 12x ROI in a very short period of time because they are immediately deploying Blameless to their full teams. In addition, in this new model, customers never have to worry about picking application modules or under or over purchasing user licenses,” says COO Ken Gavranovic.

Blameless Platform Access Tiers

Blameless Essentials – Best for teams focused on basic incident management

Essentials provides access to all the tools teams need to mitigate the impact of engineering incidents: (Typical 2-6X ROI)

Slack and MS Teams integrated incident response workflow

Custom retrospective templates and automated incident timeline creation

Headless connections with all the tools in your engineering operations tech stack

Blameless Enterprise – Best for org-wide teams investing in reliability

Enterprise combines all the features of Essentials with deeper tools for controlling communication, incident learning, and proactive reliability management: (Typical 4-12X ROI)

Real-time, automated communication with all stakeholders through the Comms Manager

Real-time persona-based dashboards through Reliability Insights

Real-time monitoring of incident cost or problem ticket progress

SLO Manager: Keep microservices teams within error budgets

Enterprise Reliability Management is more than incident management

“The core customer insight that motivated this shift was realizing just how challenging the transformation process itself was for companies investing in reliability. Transformation doesn’t happen overnight, and anything that limits or restricts users is sure to become a barrier to successful implementation. We realized that all of our most successful customers shared the traits of having onboarded the majority of their operations team to the full platform from day one. As well as having worked in close concert with the Blameless team to design and execute their roll-out plan. This framework allows us to offer new customers both things. Easy access for their wider team from day one and a tailored customer success plan for every enterprise who comes on board.” added Gavranovic.

“We are excited to introduce our new access tiers, which are designed to offer enhanced value and flexibility for our customers,” said Jim Gochee, CEO of Blameless. “Our goal is to empower organizations with the best incident management and reliability management platform available, and these new pricing options reflect our commitment to their success. We believe that every customer, regardless of their size or stage, should have access to the tools and support they need to build reliable systems and effectively manage incidents.”

For more information about the new Blameless Access Tiers, please visit https://www.blameless.com/pricing .

