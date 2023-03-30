ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it has appointed Blanca Esparza Pap and Micheal Smith as Assistant Vice Presidents of Gray Media Group, Inc., effective April 1, 2023.

Blanca Esparza Pap has served as the Station Manager for Arizona’s Family 3TV (KTVK) and CBS5 (KPHO) in Phoenix, Arizona, since 2019. She first joined 3TV in 2005 as its Community and Public Relations Manager, and she later became the Director of Marketing for both 3TV and KPHO.

Blanca is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She graduated from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training program in 2021 and its Executive Leadership Seminar in 2018. Among her many honors are a NABEF Service to America award for an adoption program that she created for 3TV and an Emmy for her work on Project 121, a community campaign in collaboration with the Arizona Humane Society.

In early 2022, Gray promoted Micheal Smith to serve as the first Station Manager for Gray’s independent station PeachtreeTV (WPCH) in Atlanta, Georgia. Previously, he spent several years as the Marketing Manager for both CBS 46 (WANF) and PeachtreeTV.

Micheal Smith has been in the broadcast arena for more than 25 years in both radio and television at the local and national levels. Prior to joining these stations in 2015, he worked as music director of WHTA Hot 97.5 in Atlanta, Marketing Coordinator for WAGA FOX5 in Atlanta, and Affiliate Marketing and National Radio Promotions Manager for FOX Television Stations Group. His broad experience and expertise, as well as his knowledge of the Atlanta market, are skills that will assist him in building a local station with a unique lineup of local programming that is unmistakably Atlanta.

