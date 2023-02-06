Robert Handler Senior Counsel, Blank Rome LLP

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Robert Handler has joined the firm’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice group as senior counsel in the Los Angeles office. A corporate transactions pro with a focus on middle-market private businesses, Rob joins Blank Rome from Glaser Weil where he served as a partner in the Corporate and Real Estate groups.

Rob’s addition continues the strategic growth of Blank Rome’s Los Angeles and Orange County offices, which have expanded to over 70 attorneys since welcoming prominent corporate, finance, M&A, IP, privacy, and real estate attorneys over the last two years. Rob also strengthens the firm’s highly ranked national corporate practice, which has added nearly 20 attorneys over the past two years in Los Angeles, Houston, and New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our Los Angeles office,” said Grant Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Rob is well known for being a trusted legal and business advisor, and we are confident that our clients on the West Coast and throughout the country will benefit from Rob’s experienced counsel.”

Rob focuses his practice on the representation of middle-market private businesses and their high-net-worth owners on a wide range of matters, including structuring and forming businesses; commercial financing; purchases, sales, financing, and leasing of real estate; mergers and acquisitions; and licensing intellectual property. Rob frequently serves as outside general counsel to such businesses. Over the course of his career, Rob has represented companies from sole proprietors to the Fortune 500, spanning commercial banking, finance, film production, fashion design and manufacturing, commodities, commercial leasing, and more.

He is also well regarded in the Los Angeles-based fashion industry, where he represents clients in M&A and IP licensing transactions and is active as a counselor and board member on several industry organizations.

“We are excited to welcome Rob to our expanding corporate and transactions practice in Los Angeles,” said Louis Rappaport, Partner and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice group. “His impressive experience handling corporate transactions in a variety of industries will further strengthen our national corporate team, including our intellectual property licensing and real estate capabilities.”

“After meeting with many of my new colleagues at Blank Rome, I quickly realized that this is an incredibly sophisticated, collegial, and supportive firm,” said Handler. “I am excited to help further develop Blank Rome’s corporate resources and collaborate with my colleagues across the firm to support my clients.” He added, “I am also looking forward to having the opportunity to reunite with several of my former colleagues, Saul Breskal, Jamie Garelick, and Jerry Katz.”

Rob earned his J.D. at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, where he was a member of the Southern California Law Review, and his B.A., with distinction, from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the California Fashion Association’s board of advisors and the City of Hope apparel industries board. He also volunteers with nonprofit organizations, providing free legal services for those who need it most.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment

Robert Handler

CONTACT: Kate Tavella Blank Rome LLP 215.988.6988 tavella@blankrome.com