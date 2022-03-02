Blank Rome Continues Real Estate Growth with Addition of Partner in Los Angeles

Breaking News
Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Saul Breskal has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner in our nationally recognized Real Estate practice. Representing hospitality and entertainment clients in real estate transactions and ground-up development both domestically and internationally, Saul joins Blank Rome from Glaser Weil and is the latest addition to Blank Rome’s growing Real Estate group, which recently welcomed leading partners Christy Reuter, Sonia Kaur Bain, and J.J. Broderick, of counsel Kerri Alessi, and associates Kaitlyn West, Christina Preminger, and Matthew Crawford.

“Saul is a fantastic addition to our outstanding real estate team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “He brings a successful track record of managing all aspects of a real estate transaction—from purchase agreements and due diligence to financing, joint venture negotiations, escrow, and closing—which makes him a great fit for the group. We are thrilled to welcome him to Blank Rome.”

In his practice, Saul represents commercial real estate investors, developers, and high-net-worth individuals in the entertainment and hospitality sectors on a range of commercial and residential real estate transactions. He has represented film studios, hotels, and casinos in connection with the purchase, finance, and construction of complex projects, including as lead counsel for Las Vegas CityCenter, the largest privately funded construction project in the United States. Saul also advises public agencies in ground leasing work for public-private partnerships.

“Saul’s background and relationships in the hospitality sector will greatly benefit our clients during this critical time,” stated Samantha Wallack, Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate group. “His strong experience and network in the entertainment landscape will further strengthen and complement Blank Rome’s West Coast real estate team and expand upon our firm’s national hospitality and gaming services, enhancing our cross-practice capabilities in several key markets. We are excited to have him on board.”

“Blank Rome’s global reach and full suite of legal services made it the ideal firm for me to continue growing my practice and serving my clients in the United States and around the world,” added Breskal. “I look forward to helping the firm expand its real estate offerings on the West Coast and to being part of such a renowned team of talented attorneys.”

Saul earned his law degree from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cape Town in South Africa. He is active in pro bono work on behalf of The Village by Cornerstone and ETTA, organizations that provide housing and services to adults with special needs.

Since January 1, 2022, Blank Rome has welcomed the following leading partners across its U.S. offices, enhancing the firm’s services and capabilities throughout its various practices:

  • Consumer Finance Partner R. Andrew “Andy” Arculin Joins Blank Rome in Washington, D.C.
  • Corporate Litigation Partner Barak Bassman Joins Blank Rome in Philadelphia
  • Prominent Energy Finance Partner David E. Kronenberg Joins Blank Rome
  • Blank Rome Expands Corporate, M&A, and Securities Group with Leading Team in New York
  • Blank Rome Welcomes Matrimonial and Family Law Partner Sophie Jacobi-Parisi in New York

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 13 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

 

