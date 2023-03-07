Basileios “Bill” Katris Partner, Blank Rome LLP

Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Basileios “Bill” Katris has joined the firm’s Chicago office as a partner in the Commercial Litigation group. A Certified Information Privacy Professional in the United States (“CIPP/US”), Bill handles a wide range of litigation including data privacy, restrictive covenants, and labor and employment matters, as well as shareholder disputes, and acts as outside general counsel for technology companies of all types. Before joining Blank Rome, Bill was a partner at HMB Legal Counsel where he chaired the litigation group.

Bill’s addition advances the strategic growth of Blank Rome’s Chicago office, which welcomed finance partner Cynde H. Munzer in 2022. Bill also strengthens the firm’s nationally recognized Corporate practice, which has added nearly 20 attorneys to its ranks over the past two years across the firm’s U.S. offices, and the Privacy, Security & Data Protection group, which continues to expand nationally following the addition of a leading team in the firm’s recently established Orange County office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our Chicago office,” said Grant Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Bill is a highly regarded litigator and a trusted advisor to his clients. His combined business acumen and commitment to the Chicago market will greatly benefit our clients and continue our strategic expansion in the region and across key practice areas.”

Bill has more than 20 years of experience handling a wide range of complex commercial matters for small business owners, large publicly traded companies, and government institutions in the areas of insurance recovery, employment law, shareholder disputes, intellectual property, and misappropriation of trade secrets. He often acts as litigation counsel to international and national companies managing their multi-jurisdictional and international litigation. Bill has represented clients in hundreds of trials, arbitrations, and mediations throughout his career.

Bill is deeply committed to the growing Chicago tech community and acts as outside general counsel to several technology companies, providing strategic counsel on traditional corporate governance, insurance, and employment matters as well as issues arising from the collection, use, sharing, and security of data. He also advises on compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act, California Privacy Act, Biometric Information Privacy Act, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and Federal Trade Commission requirements, as well as the impact of other related state and federal regulations to help clients avoid or mitigate enforcement actions.

“We are excited to welcome Bill to our Chicago office as we continue to strategically grow our regional and national capabilities with leading practitioners,” said Kenneth Ottaviano, Partner and Chair of the firm’s Chicago office. “Bill is an outstanding litigator, astute counselor, and client relationship builder, which will provide strong benefits to our clients and firm.”

“Bill is an excellent addition to our national litigation department,” added Evan Lechtman, Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Commercial Litigation group. “His impressive career and experience handling a wide range of complex litigation matters across industries and sectors, both in the United States and internationally, will be a great complement to our team.”

“Blank Rome’s national footprint and full suite of practice areas provide me with an optimal platform to service my clients and strategically grow my practice,” Katris stated. “I was particularly compelled by the firm’s strong data privacy practice and capabilities, with regards to both litigation and day-to-day matters, and I look forward to collaborating with this incredible team as well as the many Blank Rome attorneys I have worked with over the years, who have always impressed me with their skill, sophistication, and collaborative nature.”

Bill earned his J.D. from Chicago Kent College of Law – Illinois Institute of Technology, and his B.A., cum laude, from Loyola University Chicago. He is also an active member of the American Bar Association (“ABA”) and serves on the ABA Business Law Section Committees for Cyberspace Law, International Business, and Corporate Counsel; the ABA Science & Technology Law Section Committees for Big Data, Cloud Computing, Data Property Rights, and Internet of Things; and the ABA Section of Litigation Committees for Trial Practice: Email & Social Media, Intellectual Property, and Professional Services Liability.

