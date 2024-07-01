Barron (“Barry”) L. Weinstein Of Counsel

Kevin L. Cifarelli Senior Attorney

Los Angeles, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Barron (“Barry”) L. Weinstein has joined the firm’s nationally leading Insurance Recovery practice as of counsel and will be affiliated with the Los Angeles office. Barry brings more than 40 years of experience representing policyholders in complex insurance coverage disputes, including litigation against insurance carriers in state and federal courts throughout the country. Barry joins Blank Rome from Weinstein & Numbers LLP, a boutique insurance recovery law firm that he co-founded in 1993. Joining Barry from Weinstein is senior attorney Kevin L. Cifarelli.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry and Kevin to our Los Angeles office and national Insurance Recovery practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Barry is a highly respected and seasoned insurance recovery attorney who has successfully handled a wide range of cases involving both third party liability and first party property insurance coverage disputes. Their addition enhances our ability to provide comprehensive and strategic counsel to our clients on their insurance-related issues and disputes.”

Barry’s practice focuses exclusively on representing policyholders in complex insurance disputes, including matters involving sexual abuse, construction defects, professional liability, property damage and business interruption, and bad faith claims. He has also lectured on insurance coverage issues in numerous Continuing Legal Education courses and has served as a Settlement Officer for the San Francisco Superior Court’s Mandatory Settlement program.

“Barry and Kevin are tremendous additions to our Insurance Recovery team, which is widely recognized as one of the top practices in the country for representing policyholders,” said James R. Murray, Partner and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Insurance Recovery practice group. “Barry has a wealth of experience and knowledge in handling complex and high-stakes insurance coverage disputes, and he is well regarded by his peers, clients, risk managers, and mediators for his professionalism, skill, and creativity. We are thrilled to have Barry and Kevin join our team and expand our presence and capabilities in the West Coast market and beyond.”

With decades of experience in the field of insurance coverage, Barry began his career at the Farella, Braun & Martel law firm located in San Francisco. He then co-founded Weinstein & Buffington, where he continued his commercial litigation practice with an emphasis on insurance coverage. Six years later Barry joined the office of the San Francisco City Attorney where he served as Chief of Complex Litigation, supervising a team of 15 trial attorneys in complex litigation matters. At the City Attorney’s Office, Barry tried and argued on appeal cases in both state and federal courts. He also advised city departments and commissions on a wide range of legal matters involving potential and pending litigation, including matters involving insurance coverage disputes. He then co-founded Meredith, Weinstein & Numbers (which later became Weinstein & Numbers LLP) where he continued to represent policyholders in cutting edge insurance coverage litigation.

Kevin’s practice focuses on litigating and supervising insurance defense claims, including professional negligence, general liability, and real estate actions. He has represented policyholders in litigation against carriers in state and federal courts. Kevin is skilled at developing and implementing strategies to solve complex insurance issues and maximize policy recoveries for clients. He also advises clients about litigation risk, dispute avoidance, and resolution, and he conducts settlement negotiations and represents clients at mediations. Prior to joining Weinstein & Numbers, Kevin worked for several law firms including serving as a partner at an Am Law 200 firm.

“I am very excited to join Blank Rome and its outstanding Insurance Recovery practice,” said Barry. “I have long admired the firm’s reputation and achievements in the insurance recovery field, and I look forward to working with the talented, tight-knit, and dedicated attorneys in the practice group. I am also impressed by the firm’s culture of collegiality and commitment to pro bono and community service, and I am eager to contribute to Blank Rome’s growth and success.”

Barry received his J.D. from The University of California, Hastings College of the Law and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.

Kevin earned his M.F.A. from the University of Mississippi, his J.D. from Golden Gate University, and his B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and more than 750 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachments

Barron (“Barry”) L. Weinstein

Kevin L. Cifarelli

CONTACT: Abby Moriarty Blank Rome LLP 3127762597 [email protected]