Blank Rome Welcomes Corporate Litigation Partner in Philadelphia

Barak A. Bassman Partner, Blank Rome LLP

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Barak Bassman has joined the firm’s Philadelphia office as a partner in the Corporate Litigation group. At Blank Rome, Barak will notably advise healthcare and other clients in both general trial and dispute resolution as well as antitrust litigation and counseling. Barak joins Blank Rome from Troutman Pepper where he was a partner in the firm’s business litigation practice.

Barak represents healthcare and other clients in payment disputes, managed care contract negotiations, terminations, and antitrust issues, among other dispute resolution matters, as well as provides counseling advice on healthcare and insurance regulatory matters. Some of his notable experience includes advising hospital systems, physician practice groups, ancillary providers, and behavioral health providers in the negotiation of participating provider and risk-sharing agreements with Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial payors, in addition to representing third-party payors in claims asserted by providers under ERISA and commercial health insurance policies. His clients include healthcare providers, life sciences companies, and third-party payors, among many others in varied industries, including some of the country’s leading hospital systems, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and healthcare analytics companies.

“Barak’s significant experience serving as lead litigation counsel across the country in the healthcare industry as well as in antitrust matters makes him a great fit for our firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Our clients are increasingly seeking healthcare and antitrust counsel, and we are pleased to bolster our national team with someone who can meet their evolving needs.”

Outside of the healthcare industry, Barak has represented clients in antitrust litigation and advised on antitrust and distribution matters. He has counseled companies under investigation by state, federal, and government agencies, and handled individual and class action litigation. Some of his notable experience includes representing major truck, glass, and consumer-packaged goods manufacturers in putative class actions involving alleged price fixing, antitrust, and monopolization claims.

“Given the significant disruptions to companies’ operations these past several years—and within the healthcare industry, in particular—Blank Rome has been seeking to expand our business litigation offerings and capabilities,” stated Larry R. (“Buzz”) Wood, Co-Chair of the Corporate Litigation group. “Barak’s background handling a wide range of disputes not only in the healthcare space, but also in industries like manufacturing and trucking, will greatly benefit our clients across the country.”

“I have known many Blank Rome attorneys for years and was drawn to the firm’s warm, collegial culture,” added Bassman. “I am confident that my clients will benefit from the firm’s expansive service offerings and capabilities, and I look forward to growing my practice at Blank Rome and working alongside many former colleagues of mine.”

Barak received his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. from Grinnell College, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He serves on the board of trustees of the Delaware Art Museum.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 13 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment

Barak A. Bassman

CONTACT: Kate Tavella Blank Rome LLP 215.988.6988 tavella@blankrome.com