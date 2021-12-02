Blank Rome Welcomes Real Estate Partner in Philadelphia

J.J. Broderick Partner, Blank Rome LP

Philadelphia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that J.J. Broderick has joined the firm’s Philadelphia office as a partner in the Real Estate practice group. With more than 30 years of experience, J.J. is the most recent high-profile addition to the real estate team, which has recently expanded with leading partners Christy L. Reuter and Sonia Kaur Bain, of counsel Kerri L. Alessi, and associate Matthew J. Crawford. J.J. joins Blank Rome from Morgan Lewis.

“We are pleased to welcome J.J. to our firm and outstanding Real Estate practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “J.J. has practiced at large law firms in New York and Philadelphia over the course of his extensive career, amassing significant industry knowledge and contacts in both markets as well as in New Jersey and nationally. His notable experience will greatly benefit our clients as they continue to move through the pandemic and plan for the future.”

J.J. advises clients, including private equity funds, REITS, tenants, landlords, buyers, sellers, developers, owners, operators, investors, and users in all aspects of real estate transactions. During his career, he has handled some of the largest, most complex U.S. real estate transactions. Frequently sought after for his thought leadership, J.J. has appeared as a real estate authority on Court TV and has been published and quoted in The New York Law Journal, Mortgage Banking, and The New York Times.

“J.J. represents clients across multiple asset classes and geographies, which is critical to supporting our diverse clients in the United States and beyond,” said Pelayo Coll, Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate practice group. “We strive to attract the best talent to our practice, and J.J.’s deep experience in leasing, buying and selling, finance, development, and joint venture work will be of great benefit to our clients and team.”

“I am very excited to join Blank Rome’s nationally recognized real estate practice and have the opportunity to work with a great team of attorneys and professionals across the firm. They have welcomed me with open arms, and I am looking forward to the work ahead,” Broderick said.

J.J. earned his J.D. from University of Texas School of Law, with honors, and his B.A. from Yale University. He has been annually ranked as a leading real estate attorney in Chambers USA since 2005, as well as listed in Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and The Legal 500 United States.

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 13 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

