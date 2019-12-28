An explosion at a busy checkpoint in Somalia’s capital killed at least 13 people and injured dozens on Saturday, a local resident and a Reuters witness said, amid persistent insecurity in the Horn of Africa nation.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Blast at busy Mogadishu checkpoint kills 13, injures dozens: witnesses - December 28, 2019
- U.S. eyes customs deal with Mexico, plans attorney general visit in January - December 27, 2019
- Democrat Warren’s U.S. presidential campaign issues fundraising plea - December 27, 2019