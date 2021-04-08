Blast Portable AC Review: the Real Truth about Blast Auxiliary Portable AC

Blast Auxiliary Blast Auxiliary

NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, Blast Auxiliary has proudly announced the launching of its trending classic AC product in the United States. A good number of people have air conditioner(s) installed in one or some, rather than all the rooms in their household, as a way to cut down on cost. Nonetheless, there are occasions when these people may have a pressing need to cool a room that does not have air conditioning, whether due to the weather or because there are a lot of people in the room. This is one scenario a portable AC comes in handy.

During cold seasons, one may not have a need for air conditioner as most of the times, all the doors and windows in a home are shut to keep the cold air out. However, cooking generates a lot of heat and it can become a problem as it can make the kitchen really uncomfortable. In such cases, one would wish there was a way to take down a wall-mounted air conditioning unit and put it up in the kitchen. Unfortunately, this cannot be done. However, portable air conditioners can be of help in such situations, without having to cool the entire place.

Portability is the best feature of a portable air conditioner. The fact that portable units can be transported from one point to the other easily, makes them useful options in several occasions. People can choose their priorities without sacrificing convenience. These portable units as it were, are more cost-effective and require less maintenance when compared to wall or window mounted air conditioning units. There are several reasons one may consider getting a portable AC, most of which are for convenience.

Portable air conditioners of some sort go beyond cooling to add to the general comfort of the room by providing humidification to ensure that people do not breathe-in dry, stale air. Portable air conditioners are very useful, throughout the year. If thinking of getting a new air conditioner for the guest room or kitchen, or for different occasions, think of a portable air conditioner.

This Blast Portable AC Review will explain basically everything there is to know about this trending portable AC; its features, pros, cons, customer reviews and other additional information.

What is Blast Auxiliary Portable AC?

Blast auxiliary Portable AC is a portable and energy-efficient unit, one can take from one place to another. This air conditioner gives people the option to choose their priorities by way of portability. It utilizes lithium batteries that are rechargeable using USB and by all means, needs no installation. It is ready to use right out of the box.

This portable air conditioner cools the air using the thermoelectric principle— the most efficient and eco-friendly method of air conditioning. It causes evaporation and then cooling, to lower the ambient temperature. It does this by combining the features of a humidifier and an air conditioner, placing them under a single hood. Blast auxiliary Desktop AC is more energy-efficient than nearly any other portable A/C and is as much as 20 times more energy-efficient than traditional units that sit on walls or windows.

In addition to being a great option for cooling and energy efficiency, which can save one plenty of bucks over time, the Blast Auxiliary portable AC is by all definition, a pretty darn portable and compact unit.

This is a cooling system that can fit into the smallest of rooms, giving its size and weight. One can as well transport it to any location of choice, where there may be a need for it. An added advantage is the fact that it doesn’t circulate dry air because it humidifies the air.

How Blast Portable AC works

This portable AC unit only requires a rechargeable lithium battery to start and comes with a type-C USB cable for charging. Once the battery is fully charged, it can work for up to 8 hours before the next recharge. It applies a cooling principle that have the following benefits; environmentally friendly, no refrigerant, very compact, high reliability, no moving parts (except for small fans), and it can be easily integrated into the building structure. It’s quite easy to set up. Fill the 300ml tank with cold water and press the start button.

Its size is small compared to a traditional AC, but because of its efficiency, a full reservoir can last for the entire day. The lithium battery is very strong and lasts for several hours before the next recharge which makes the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC a 100% mobile unit. It can be used in the homes or offices, garage anywhere. It is a guaranteed cooling option for on-the-go use.

There are options for selecting modes. It can be put on 1, 2 or 3 depending on the needs of the user.

1. Cool Mode – a relaxing cool breeze

2. Chill Mode – for hot condition

3. Freeze Mode – when there is need to cool down any room fast.

This cooling unit can reduce the temperature in a room by some degree Fahrenheit in just a while but beyond that, the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC also filters and humidifies the surrounding air, making it healthier and easier to breathe. Especially great for those with seasonal allergies!

No need to worry about noise either, the Blast Portable AC is extremely quiet and barely noticeable. Unlike some other portable air conditioners that may be noisy, this unit works differently and therefore produces the least noise.

Quality features of Blast Auxiliary AC

Set a mode – One can set a cooling breeze or be switched to a regular fan. Whichever option the user prefers.

Air quality control – It can act as a humidifier. For persons having stuffed sinuses, dry air may even be a bigger offence. The Blast Portable AC can make them feel a lot better as it moisturizes the air and makes it less offensive.

Fast and efficient – Blast generates really cool air in just matter of seconds. There is rapid cooling as Blast pumps out 2.7 m/s of cool, refreshing air.

​Different speeds – Three speed modes, each giving different degree of comfort from just blowing fan to serious cooling. Individuals can set it to their optimum comfort level.

​Easy to use – Very easy to refill with water when it runs low. Big capacity 300ml tank.

​Lightweight – Compact and easy to carry. It comes with its own carry handle. Weighs less than 2 pounds unfilled.

​Extremely quiet – No loud, obnoxious fan noise to disrupt concentration or sleep.

​Full control – Adjustable louvers to direct cool air however one may want it.

Pros of Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC

Portable – It is a lightweight and compact air cooler that can easily be transported into other rooms of the house or anywhere else one may wish to carry it to.

Easy-to-use – One needs not worry about installation or complicated setup. Simply plug it into the power source and let it run. A plug and play kind of thing.

Fully adjustable – Blast Auxiliary Portable AC maintains three different fan speeds and easily adjustable louver for specifically directing the airflow to the desired direction.

No hassle – this air cooler doesn’t have a separate tank, simply pour water into the unit and enjoy nice humidity and refreshing air.

Ice tray – Ice tray can be fused into the bottom part of the device to make the air even cooler. There is no limit to how much coldness anyone wants to enjoy.

Acts as a humidifier – For people with dry skin, eyes, or stuffy sinuses, Blast Auxiliary AC successfully works as a humidifier, spraying cool mist and moisturizing the air around.

Cons of Blast Auxiliary Portable AC

Can only be ordered online

Limited stock

Benefits of Blast Auxiliary Portable AC

Fits in small places

As has been earlier discussed, portability is one of the most appreciated features of this device. By the virtue of this, Blast Auxiliary AC can easily fit into small spaces. A convenient option for very space-limited rooms. It can also be carried about more easily because it can be thrown into the bag and can be used even in the smallest of rooms.

This is one of the reasons why portable products make the wave in the market, these days. Portability is what the modern man needs. There is absolutely no need for bulky, space-consuming home or office appliances when there are portable and effective options. This also applies in air conditioning unit; a lot of people choose to go for what they can use easily order than the ones that need professional installation and maintenance alongside the space they consume.

Forget about installation

For the traditional, central air conditioners; As one is ordering for a unit so is the person also looking for a technician to help with the installation. On the contrary, the Blast Auxiliary desktop AC, has no need for such added stress. It can be used straight out of the box and one shouldn’t be needing any help to use this unit except if they become mal-functional. It comes along with a USB cord for recharging. Just plug and play.

Compact and Convenient

Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC is for people who wish to enjoy the convenience of having cool air at every possible spot, because one can carry this air conditioner from one place to another. It is lightweight and portable enough for on-the-go use. Isn’t that the idea of a portable AC–to enjoy air at any spot one desire?

Energy-efficient

The energy efficiency comes to play in the fact that the use of this device should not add significantly to energy bill as the central air conditioners. The central ones use the electricity directly to function, which consumes significant amount of energy and consequently, money. Blast Auxiliary desktop air conditioner uses rechargeable battery. All it takes is to recharge the battery and use which saves cost a lot in the long run. Moreover, it’s considered an economic option since the focus is more specific than central. It does a lesser job and therefore requires less to operate.

Provides humidification

A Blast auxiliary classic desktop AC not only cools the air, but it also humidifies the air. This helps in an environment with less humidity and during dry seasons that the air usually lacks adequate moisture. The air circulated in such times and places is dry and can cause considerable discomfort. Blast Auxiliary AC mitigates this challenge.

User-friendly

The portability and compact nature of Blast Auxiliary desktop AC gives much more options than one could have, with wall mounted units. It suits households or businesses where constant cooling may not be necessary. Blast portable air conditioner can be moved from one room to another, as may be needed. The same Blast Auxiliary Portable AC used in the home can be used in the office as much as it can be used in the study or bedroom alike. All thanks to its portability. A centrally installed air conditioner wouldn’t make this any easy.

This helps one to cool areas that requires so, and avoid the waste of energy and money in cooling rooms that aren’t occupied or are barely used. This is convenience redefined!

Easily transportable

Blast auxiliary classic air conditioner can come in handy for people who are always on the go. People who travel a lot can carry it along, even as they travel and enjoy the benefits of cool air. It can also be used in remote places without electricity since it is rechargeable. Comfort is not sacrificed with this air conditioner as it can always be kept handy.

Similarly, for people who have only temporary accommodation and can easily move to a new location like college students that live in hostels, the best option for such a temporary stay is a portable AC. The shifting process will become relatively easier with a portable air conditioner by one’s side order than the bulky one.

Does Blast Auxiliary Portable AC really work?

Set up is easy as it works just straight out of the box. It is rechargeable with the type–C charging cable provided with the unit. To get it to work, just plug and allow it to charge and it’s ready for use. However, it does not consume too much electricity.

So, overall, it is energy efficient. If one senses that the air is less humid than required, water should be poured directly into the top of the unit, it will help to humidify the air while cooling and reducing the room temperature at the same time. Insert the water curtain after putting the water. The curtain provided is said to last for up to 6 to 8 months before it requires changing. Nonetheless, the water curtains can also be purchased separately from the official website.

When turned on, the top lights up and it begins to work immediately, pumping out 2.7m/s of cold air which soon circulates in the room. Once everything’s done one can switch the device on and enjoy a nice, refreshing breeze.

One can as well select from the three fan speeds to suit personal needs, What’s more? – Blast auxiliary classic AC also humidifies the air, helping relieve the sinuses and battle the blazing heat more effectively, as well as cleanses it by filtering out dust and allergen particles. So, not only will it effectively cool the air it also purifies the air.

Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Pricing and where to buy

The price of Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is reasonable, and this amazing portable AC can be gotten for just $89 per unit. One can claim the quantity discount that means the more one buys the less price to pay.

Exclusive offer on Blast Portable AC are as follows:

Single unit: $89 + Shipping

2 units Price: $179 + Shipping

3 Units Price: $200 + Shipping

4 Units Price: $245 + Shipping

The product is affordable as the utility value is much higher than the price. The only place to buy Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is from its official website. There are several benefits from purchasing this product from the official website. There are varieties of buying options to choose from, including the price offers attached to each package. One can also choose a favorite payment option and as well, read and understand their return policy to enable one make a smooth return on the off chance, they don’t find the product very useful. Most importantly, to ensure one is buying the real product and not a counterfeit.

Customers’ Testimonies About Blast Portable AC

“I have a strong air conditioner in my house, but the cost of running it was ridiculous. At an office gift exchange, I received a Blast Auxiliary from a neighbor, and since it performed so well on my desk, I purchased a few more to keep around the house. There’s been a significant savings. Blast.” (Alex I., Montreal, QC)

“I’m damn bad with technology, but this was a lot easier to use than a complicated air conditioner.” I simply filled the water tank with ice and was cool in seconds on extremely hot days. Because my husband keeps stealing them, I’m thinking of getting another!” (Jessica A. – San Diego, CA)

“It is a much-needed relief. When I slept, I used to have a loud fan blowing on me. It didn’t fit so well, so I was overjoyed when I first tried the Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC. For the first time in what felt like years, I slept like a rock. It comes highly recommended.” (Rockford, IL resident Vanessa S.)

Frequently Asked Questions (Blast Portable AC Review)

Q: Does Blast Portable AC require any installation?

No, it works directly out of the box and is quite simple to use. It’s just rechargeable and therefore a plug and play kind of stuff.

Q: Do I need to buy my own batteries?

No, Blast Portable AC comes with a powerful rechargeable 200mAh battery that can last for the entire day. The USB (type C) charging cable is also included.

Q: Is the Blast Portable AC safe to use when sleeping?

Absolutely, the device is extremely quiet, and it’s perfect for use in the bedroom.

Q: How Much Does It Cost?

There is a 50% promotional discount, where one can order for just $89!

Q: How frequently should I change the water curtains of Blast Auxiliary AC?

The water curtains inside the Blast AC may need a replacement in three to six months. The exact time depends on the frequency of use. If one uses it more often, the greater tendency that it will require a lesser time to change. When using it more frequently, consider replacing it in three months. Occasional users can, however, expect to get these curtains changed in six months,

Q: Will Blast Auxiliary disturb me as I work or sleep?

No, because of its small size and high-tech machinery, it can cool up a room without generating too much noise to inconvenience the user. This means one can work or sleep without any disturbance.

Q: Is Blast Auxiliary Classic AC available at Amazon and Walmart?

The company states that it has not distributed the rights to sell Blast Auxiliary AC on any platform other than its official website. Hence, its availability on Amazon, Walmart, or any other third-party retailing shop is unlikely.

Q: Is there need of a professional to install Blast Auxiliary AC?

No, because the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC comes in an assembled form, there is no need to hire any professional for installation. Moreover, it comes with a user manual that can guide anyone in the easiest way possible.

Q: How many people can use a single unit of Blast Auxiliary AC?

Ideally, one unit of Blast Portable AC has been designed to fulfill the needs of one person at a time. However, if someone is sitting very close to the user, they may also be able to share it. The best thing to do is get a separate unit for as much as the demands.

Q: What is the best place to put Blast Auxiliary AC?

Blast Auxiliary Classic AC needs to be placed on a flat surface for optimal working. It can be a working station, a shelf, nightshade or a cabinet. It can be placed just any surface that it will be stable and used right on.

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee for Blast Portable AC?

The company is offering 30 days refund policy which implies that if one is not satisfied with the product, there is a chance to return within the stipulated time.

Conclusion (Blast Portable AC Review)

Blast Auxiliary Portable AC offers value for money. This portable unit is a convenient option for different occasions. Anyone who is looking out for a portable air conditioner may find this product useful as it is effective, eco-friendly and safe to use. This product comes highly recommended

