Blast Ultra Portable AC Review Alarming User Scam Complaints

The Desktop AC Ultra is a personal cooling device from Blast Auxiliary.

The device adds moisture to the air while also cooling it. It works differently from a traditional air conditioner while still cooling the air.

Does the Desktop AC Ultra really work? Is it worth the price? Find out everything you need to know about Blast Auxiliary’s Desktop AC Ultra today in our review.

What is the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra?

Blast Auxiliary’s Desktop AC Ultra is a personal cooling system that claims to keep your home, bedroom, office, or dorm room comfortable all summer long.

While a traditional air conditioner dries the air to cool it, the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra adds moisture to the air while also cooling it. Instead of drying out your skin and sinuses, Desktop AC Ultra can create a comfortable indoor environment with minimal effort.

The Desktop AC Ultra is exclusively available through GetBlastAuxiliary.com, where it’s priced at around $90 per unit. Each unit comes with everything you need to run the personal cooling system and set it up in your home in seconds.

What Does the Desktop AC Ultra Do?

The Desktop AC Ultra is not designed to cool an entire home, nor is it designed to replace a home HVAC system. Instead, it’s designed to cool a small environment – like your living room, bedroom, office, dorm room, or any other small area of your home.

You plug the Desktop AC Ultra into any ordinary electrical outlet. Then, you soak the included water curtain in water, add ice to the tray, and let Desktop AC Ultra run for as long as needed.

While operating, Desktop AC Ultra sucks dry air into the machine, then expels wetter, cooler air through the other side. The dry air passes through the water curtain. The Desktop AC Ultra adds moisture to the air while also cooling it, leading to noticeably cooler temperatures on the other side.

Desktop AC Ultra Features & Benefits

Blast Auxiliary advertises their Desktop AC Ultra online with all of the following features and benefits:

Functions as an air cooler

Can work as a regular fan or ordinary humidifier

Includes ice tray pumps to maximize the cooling power

Simple to use

Three fan speeds for customizable cooling

Top-fill pouring for a no-mess design

The Science Behind the Desktop AC Ultra

The science behind the Desktop AC Ultra is simple: as water evaporates, it requires heat. That heat needs to come from somewhere. Desktop AC Ultra sucks hot air into one side of the device, then expels it from the other side of the device. The air evaporates water from the water curtain inside, leading to cooler temperatures.

Here’s how the science works:

You dip the included water curtain into water, soaking it with moisture before placing it back into the Desktop AC Ultra

Hot air enters one end of the Desktop AC Ultra and encounters the water curtain

As hot air encounters the water curtain, it starts the evaporation process: the hot air causes the moisture in the water curtain to evaporate

Evaporation requires heat to work; that’s why your skin feels cool when you step out of the shower: water is evaporating off of your body, drawing moisture and heat away from your body

As the air evaporates, the Desktop AC Ultra pushes cooler, wetter air out the other side of the device, cooling the environment without using a conventional AC system

Traditional air conditioners work in a much different way. They use electricity, metal coils, high-powered fans, and vents to spread cool air throughout your home. They’re effective for large homes. They’re also expensive. Plus, they dry out your home.

With Desktop AC Ultra, you get similar cooling capability in a small, portable unit.

The Desktop AC Ultra even has a bonus filter included. After air passes through the unit, it passes through one more layer of filtration with silver ions. Silver is naturally antimicrobial. Germs cannot survive on the surface of silver. As germs encounter the silver particles in the filter, they die.

The end result? The Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra outputs cool, clean, and refreshing air into the environment around you. It’s that easy, and it happens in seconds before your eyes after plugging in the Desktop AC Ultra.

How Does Desktop AC Ultra Work?

We’ve summarized the science behind the Desktop AC Ultra. However, here are the core features and functions of the device:

Cools the Air Around You: Just like an air conditioner, Desktop AC Ultra will cool the air around you. The Desktop AC Ultra sucks in hot air to one side, then expels cool air through the other side. Evaporation removes heat from the air, while the water curtain adds moisture to the air. That means you get colder air circulating around you.

Directs Cool Air: Like all good air cooling systems, the Desktop AC Ultra has vents to control airflow. You can choose the direction of the cool air, pushing it wherever it needs to go. Some people like cool air directly on their face. Others like it towards their body. Some want to circulate air around the room, while others want it to point in a specific direction. With the Desktop AC Ultra, you can choose where you want the air to go.

Filters the Air: The Desktop AC Ultra doesn’t just cool the air. It also filters the air using silver particles. Silver is naturally antimicrobial. The Desktop AC Ultra doesn’t claim to filter 99.99% of contaminants out of the air, nor does it claim to remove all airborne pathogens. However, the silver filter within the Desktop AC Ultra could eliminate some germs, microbes, and other particles in your air.

Adds Humidity to the Air: Traditional air conditioning systems can leave your skin and sinuses dry. With the Desktop AC Ultra, you can add humidity to the air instead of removing it. Air passes through the water curtain inside the Desktop AC Ultra, filling the air with moisture. If you dislike the dryness of a normal air conditioning system, then the Desktop AC Ultra may be the right choice for you.

How to Setup and Use the Desktop AC Ultra

The Desktop AC Ultra is easy to use, even if you have limited technical skills. If you can plug in a phone charger, then you can use the Desktop AC Ultra without issue.

Here’s how to setup and use the Desktop AC Ultra for the first time:

Step 1) Place the Desktop AC Ultra on a flat surface.

Step 2) Attach the power adapter to the Desktop AC Ultra, then plug the other end into an electrical outlet.

Step 3) Remove the water curtain from the drawer inside the Desktop AC Ultra, then soak it in water for a few seconds. Re-insert it back into the drawer once the water curtain is sufficiently soaked.

Step 4) Fill the water tank with water, then choose your preferred setting.

Step 5) Fill the ice tray with ice cubes to enhance the cooling capability of the Desktop AC Ultra, creating Arctic-style air around you.

Step 6) Enjoy cooler temperatures. The Desktop AC Ultra is designed to be easy for anyone to use, even if you have limited tech skills or abilities. Refill the water and ice periodically, and you can cool your home around the clock.

The Desktop AC Ultra will start working within seconds of turning it on. You should notice cool, wet air exit the other side of the Desktop AC Ultra immediately. If you notice the air become less cool over time, then refill the ice and water tray to ensure the unit can operate correctly.

Desktop AC Ultra Reviews: What Do Customers Have to Say?

Blast Auxiliary features several Desktop AC Ultra reviews on its official website, including reviews from people who have used the Desktop AC Ultra to cool a range of different rooms, homes, and environments.

Here are some of the reviews from Desktop AC Ultra users online:

Multiple customers have praised the Desktop AC Ultra for keeping dorm rooms, bedrooms, offices, and other small spaces cool

Even if your home is naturally warm, or if you have lots of equipment running in your office, you can keep your environment cool with the Desktop AC Ultra

Many reviewers are surprised by how cool, clean, and cold the wind from the device can be; the Desktop AC Ultra creates significantly cooler air in a small space

Multiple reviewers appreciate the special antimicrobial silver filter inside the Desktop AC Ultra, which cleans the air while cooling it

Most reviewers agree that the Desktop AC Ultra works as advertised to create cool, clean, and refreshing air. It won’t cool an entire home, nor will it cool any large space. However, it’s ideal for bedrooms, desktops, nightstands, and other locations around the home.

Because the Desktop AC Ultra is a new device, there are few third party Desktop AC Ultra reviews available online. However, the official website features an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 across dozens of customer reviews.

How Much Does the Desktop AC Ultra Cost?

The Desktop AC Ultra is exclusively available through GetBlastAuxiliary.com, where it’s priced at the following rates:

1 x Air Cooling System: $89.99 + $8.95 Shipping

2 x Air Cooling System: $179.98 + $9.95 Shipping

3 x Air Cooling System: $202.99 + $10.95 Shipping

4 x Air Cooling System: $247.99 + $11.95 Shipping

Each purchase comes with one Desktop AC Ultra system and one charging system. You can plug the Desktop AC Ultra in and start using it immediately.

Can I Get a Refund on the Desktop AC Ultra?

You can request a refund on the Desktop AC Ultra within 30 days, but only if you have not opened or used your device.

If you have not opened or used your device, then you can return the Desktop AC Ultra within 30 days of purchase for a full refund, minus original shipping fees ($8.95 to $11.95 per order). You will also need to cover your own return shipping.

Blast Auxiliary does not offer refunds on opened or used products. If you opened the Desktop AC Ultra, tried it out, and were unsatisfied with its cooling performance, then you cannot obtain a refund.

Who Created the Desktop AC Ultra?

The Desktop AC Ultra was created by a company named Blast Auxiliary. That company makes several heating and cooling devices, including air conditioners, heaters, and other personal devices.

Blast Auxiliary appears to source its products from manufacturers in China, selling those products online through GetBlastAuxiliary.com. Most of the company’s customers seem to be in western markets, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

You can contact Blast Auxiliary through email or phone:

Email & Ticket Submit Form: https://support.blastauxiliary.com/hc/en-us

Phone (US & Canada): 866 3351 618

Phone (Australia & New Zealand): (02) 5133 5698

Phone (United Kingdom & Ireland): 033 081 80915

Final Word

Blast Auxiliary has launched a new personal cooling device called the Desktop AC Ultra 2. The device uses a water curtain, ice tray, and other technology to cool the air around you. The Desktop AC Ultra sucks hot air into one side, then expels cool, clean, and refreshing air out the other side.

Overall, the Desktop AC Ultra should provide basic cooling for a home office, a bedroom, a dorm, or other small setting. However, the lack of a refund on any opened or used products tells us the company isn’t confident about the cooling power of the product. Most air conditioners come with comprehensive refund policies, and the Desktop AC Ultra refund policy is unusually strict.

To learn more about Blast Auxiliary’s Desktop AC Ultra and how it works, visit online today at GetBlastAuxiliary.com.

Official Website: https://www.getblastauxiliary.com/classicac/en/index.html

Contact Details: Blast Auxiliary

Email: [email protected]

Phone (United States & Canada): 866-3351-618

Phone (Australia & New Zealand): 02 5133 5698

Phone (United Kingdom & Ireland): 033 081 80915

