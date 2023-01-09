ATTN:’s former Chief Business Officer and Vox Media veteran joins Blavity Inc. to expand the brand’s media division.

Mike Hadgis Mike Hadgis

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blavity Inc., the corporation behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, announces Mike Hadgis has joined the company’s executive leadership team as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Hadgis will develop a vision and provide leadership for company-wide activities and strategies focused on generating, maintaining, and increasing revenue. Under Mike’s leadership, Blavity Media Group’s custom digital product offering will be reshaped, creating a more aggressive growth strategy for the division, and increasing its profit margins.

With over a decade of experience mentoring senior leaders and overseeing revenue functions for companies with over $100M in annual revenue, Hadgis has direct experience growing large, diversified premium media companies with a successful business model. Before joining Blavity, Hadgis worked as the CBO at ATTN: overseeing all revenue lines of business and strategy for Sales, Marketing, Agency Sales & Consulting, Experiential, Revenue Strategy, & Pricing. Mike helped ATTN: become profitable, which allowed the brand to successfully exit to Candle Media (owned by Blackstone) in June 2022.

Prior to ATTN:, Hadgis was Vox Media’s first-ever Head of Revenue & Partnerships, in charge of the brand’s ad network and all client revenue strategies for the company. Mike helped secure Vox Media’s most significant partnerships with brands like Google, Capital One, StubHub, Ford, John Frieda, and more. He also represented Vox Media as a Board Member for the AdCouncil.

“Mike Hadgis is an experienced digital media leader who can coach and mentor our team as we expand our media product offering,” said CEO and Founder Morgan DeBaun. “He has a proven track record for identifying growth areas and capitalizing on them. We are excited to have Mike expand our partnerships with CMOs and agencies seeking to invest in Black-owned media.”

“I am excited to join the market leader in Black media and technology to help them continue to build their brand partnerships,” said CRO Mike Hadgis. “With our growing brand portfolio, Blavity Culture Ad Network, and AfroTech, we are the best spot for brands to reach Black millennials while also investing in Black-owned media.”

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, Blavity is home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & Gen Z through original content, video, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 250 million millennials per month through its growing brand portfolio, including Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, Blavity Culture Ad Network, and Blavity TV.

Contact Information:

Elizabeth Schmidt

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

press@blavity.com

Related Images

Image 1: Mike Hadgis

Blavity Inc.’s first Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Hadgis

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment