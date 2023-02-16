Home & Texture Roll Outs Editorial Storytelling, Shoppable Content, and Creator Partnerships to Best Reflect the Individuality, Lifestyle and Cultural Heritage of Consumers

Home & Texture Home & Texture

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blavity Inc. – the corporation that builds solutions for Black and multicultural audiences and enterprises who want to reach them and reaches more than 250 million monthly consumers across its media portfolio, including 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity.com – announces the launch of its newest lifestyle brand and commerce vertical Home & Texture.

Home & Texture marks the first-ever curated home, interior design, and commerce hub dedicated to Black and multicultural consumers. While the home decor market is forecasted to hit $202 billion by the end of 2024, and this consumer segment makes up 60% of the growth in the home improvement category in the U.S., it is historically underserved with relevant home, DIY, and buying content and resources. Additionally, as more multicultural millennials are aging and buying homes, Home & Texture fills a current void in the publishing space by providing storytelling and shoppable content that reflects their individuality, lifestyle, and cultural heritage.

Merin Pasternak, the Senior Vice President of Commerce & Consumer Media, and Melody Bostic Brown, the Associate Vice President of Consumer Media at Blavity, will lead the home brand. The team will drive the content strategy for Blavity’s commerce-first lifestyle brands 21Ninety and Travel Noire, and will lead Home & Texture’s curated editorial storytelling and commerce to inspire and engage audiences in a way that consistently drives action. With millennials transitioning into home ownership and growing their families, Blavity Inc. will leverage its trust with consumers to drive inclusive change in media.

“Blavity was founded to fuel inclusivity across all business and lifestyle categories, specifically for Black and multicultural millennials. Home & Texture is a category disruptor – providing much-needed information and shoppable content that is curated to speak authentically to this underserved consumer segment, which is among the fastest growing in this category,” said Morgan DeBaun, CEO and Founder of Blavity Inc. “We’re excited to expand our growing media portfolio with this launch and guide readers as they put down their roots, raise families and turn houses into homes.”

Home & Texture launches with content franchises and key tentpoles featuring creators, entrepreneurs, and community-driven content, including:

House Tours: House tours profile entrepreneurs, creators, and single parents, including Carmeon Hamilton, David Quarles IV, and Laquita Tate. The franchise looks at home designs and decor inspiration from the Black and multicultural community.

House tours profile entrepreneurs, creators, and single parents, including Carmeon Hamilton, David Quarles IV, and Laquita Tate. The franchise looks at home designs and decor inspiration from the Black and multicultural community. My Homebuying Experience: This UGC and influencer-driven content discusses the joys and unexpected scenarios around becoming first-time homeowners, as well as design hacks and product reviews.

This UGC and influencer-driven content discusses the joys and unexpected scenarios around becoming first-time homeowners, as well as design hacks and product reviews. Bad to Bougie: This franchise covers transforming old, unattractive pieces into fabulous accent pieces. It shows how to maximize your budget and reimagine furniture and decor sustainably.

This franchise covers transforming old, unattractive pieces into fabulous accent pieces. It shows how to maximize your budget and reimagine furniture and decor sustainably. D-I-WHY: This tentpole explores the “why” vs. the “why not” approach to home renovations and refreshes. It provides insights and how-tos around specific home projects that are worth taking a hands-on approach and defines those that are best left to the professionals.

This tentpole explores the “why” vs. the “why not” approach to home renovations and refreshes. It provides insights and how-tos around specific home projects that are worth taking a hands-on approach and defines those that are best left to the professionals. Everything Must-Go…Into Your Home: This tentpole leverages an organic beginning-of-the-year refresh buzz with the best deals on home furnishings and appliances through “everything must go” clearance sales. In addition, we’ll highlight product reviews and listicles about home furnishings and appliances and offer UGC-driven contests.

This tentpole leverages an organic beginning-of-the-year refresh buzz with the best deals on home furnishings and appliances through “everything must go” clearance sales. In addition, we’ll highlight product reviews and listicles about home furnishings and appliances and offer UGC-driven contests. First Time Around: This tentpole touches a vital segment of the Home & Texture audience and buyers — first-time homeowners. For BIPOC millennials, creating a beautiful home is exciting, yet it also presents a lot of unknowns and discoveries. We offer them guidance.

For more, visit HomeandTexture.com.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a corporation that builds solutions for Black and multicultural audiences and enterprises who want to reach them. Founded in 2014, Blavity Inc. is home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving millennials & Gen Z through original content, video, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black-owned media, reaching over 250 million millennials and Gen Z per month through its growing brand portfolio, including Blavity, 21Ninety, Home & Texture, Travel Noire, AfroTech, Shadow & Act, and Blavity TV.

Contact Information:

Metro Public Relations

blavity@metropublicrelations.com

Related Images

Image 1: Home & Texture

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment