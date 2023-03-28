Last year, BLAZE saw 90% revenue growth, acquired two companies, secured SOC certifications, released two new products and added 11 states to its roster

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLAZE ®, the industry-leading cannabis software suite and point-of-sale platform for cannabis retailers and delivery services, today proudly announced its 2022 full-year results with a peek into 2023 achievements to date. Within the last 14 months, BLAZE has experienced 90% revenue growth, made two key acquisitions (Greenline and Tymber), expanded its product offerings with BLAZE Insights® Advanced and BLAZE ECOM™ and grown operations across North America. Now powering 16% of all dispensary point-of-sale business in North America, BLAZE saw record growth in each of the 11 new states it entered last year. Among these new states, BLAZE experienced massive growth in both the New Mexico and Oklahoma markets.

“We are grateful to show continued growth even during what has been an unquestionably difficult time for our industry,” said Chris Violas, Co-Founder and CEO of BLAZE. “Our focus this past year has been on expanding product and system capabilities for our customers across the SMB space. Insights Advanced and ECOM are two BLAZE products that will actually move the needle for our customers. Acquiring Greenline has allowed us to serve the Canadian market and support our client’s goals to control their own growth. Acquiring Tymber allows our customers to have the leading e-commerce platform available in USA and Canada. We’re excited to serve 11 new markets, including the opening of the first adult-use dispensary in New York City. As markets mature, we look forward to seeing greater stability across the industry as other companies join us in forging a better future.”

BLAZE accomplishments over the last 14 months include:

May 2022 : BLAZE acquired Vancouver-based dispensary POS software company Greenline , becoming one of the few cannabis operations software systems to serve both Canada and the U.S. The acquisition allows BLAZE to better support its international clients, while also enabling the company to gain experience operating in Canada’s federally regulated marketplace.

: BLAZE acquired Vancouver-based dispensary POS software company , becoming one of the few cannabis operations software systems to serve both Canada and the U.S. The acquisition allows BLAZE to better support its international clients, while also enabling the company to gain experience operating in Canada’s federally regulated marketplace. July-August 2022 : BLAZE announced SOC 2 Type 1 Certification in July, and in August achieved SOC 1 Certification. This dual certification is critical to MSO and publicly traded companies allowing them to streamline auditing processes and show data fidelity.

: BLAZE announced SOC 2 Type 1 Certification in July, and in August achieved SOC 1 Certification. This dual certification is critical to MSO and publicly traded companies allowing them to streamline auditing processes and show data fidelity. September 2022 : Green Market Report honored BLAZE as the Best Delivery Tech in its “ Top Cannabis Industry Innovator ” awards, noting that “BLAZE . . . uses automation to successfully simplify dispensary operations, inventory management and delivery dispatch. The platform also allows cannabis retailers to use integrated payment tools that offer alternatives to all-cash transactions—a perennial concern in the industry.”

: Green Market Report honored BLAZE as the Best Delivery Tech in its “ ” awards, noting that “BLAZE . . . uses automation to successfully simplify dispensary operations, inventory management and delivery dispatch. The platform also allows cannabis retailers to use integrated payment tools that offer alternatives to all-cash transactions—a perennial concern in the industry.” October 2022 : BLAZE announced a partnership with Leafly that allows retail customers to accept online orders from Leafly directly without additional POS order inputs, streamlining a complex multi-system process into a convenient, time-efficient and user-friendly experience.

: BLAZE announced a partnership with Leafly that allows retail customers to accept online orders from Leafly directly without additional POS order inputs, streamlining a complex multi-system process into a convenient, time-efficient and user-friendly experience. November 2022 : BLAZE introduced its Insights Advanced product for enterprise and MSO cannabis retail customers, offering large operators a better way to track, evaluate and compare their performance among their outlets and competitors on an as-needed basis.

: BLAZE introduced its Insights Advanced product for enterprise and MSO cannabis retail customers, offering large operators a better way to track, evaluate and compare their performance among their outlets and competitors on an as-needed basis. January 2023 : BLAZE acquired Tymber , a pure-play e-commerce provider for cannabis retailers. The acquisition unlocks powerful and seamless functionality in managing cannabis e-commerce.

: BLAZE acquired , a pure-play e-commerce provider for cannabis retailers. The acquisition unlocks powerful and seamless functionality in managing cannabis e-commerce. February 2023: BLAZE ECOM™ is introduced to allow dispensary customers the option of prepaying for online orders while empowering cannabis retailers to attract, convert and retain their own customers with their own website and mobile apps—a formative step in the cannabis retail universe.

About BLAZE®

BLAZE powers the cannabis industry with intuitive technology solutions. Founded in 2015 by tech and cannabis entrepreneurs, the BLAZE software suite fully supports vertically integrated operations, standalone retailers, and delivery services. BLAZE provides POS, e-commerce, payments, analytics, and delivery management services to 1500+ cannabis businesses across North America. BLAZE offers full APIs and integrates seamlessly with over 60 cannabis tech platforms. BLAZE.me

