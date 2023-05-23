BLAZE point-of-sale software makes history as the cannabis SaaS provider for the first recreational-only dispensary in New Jersey

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLAZE ®, the industry-leading cannabis software suite and point-of-sale platform for cannabis retailers and delivery services, proudly announced its partnership with the first recreational-only dispensary Earth & Ivy in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

“We recognized the incredible potential and innovative spirit of Earth & Ivy on our first call with their team. We’re excited to be the software partner of New Jersey’s pioneering cannabis retail venture. This is a testament to our commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability, also a clear indicator of BLAZE’s ever-expanding reach and impact in the cannabis industry,” said Chris Violas, Co-Founder and CEO of BLAZE.

New Jersey legalized recreational cannabis in April 2022 and has seen tremendous growth with nearly $329 million in adult-use sales and more than $226 million in medical sales. Despite only having 38 operational dispensaries, New Jersey is quickly becoming one of the most lucrative recreational markets in the country. Previously, only dispensaries with medical and recreational licenses have been able to sell cannabis to adult-use customers.

BLAZE continues to make history as the first cannabis technology provider in New Jersey to transact sales for recreational-only cannabis store Earth & Ivy. BLAZE also powered the first legal cannabis sale in New York at Housing Works Cannabis Co on December 29th, 2022. This signals another step forward in its strategy to expand into newly legal markets like it has in New Mexico, Illinois, and New York.

The BLAZE software suite empowers Earth & Ivy with point-of-sale, e-commerce, and cashless payment solutions that provide a seamless shopping experience for customers. With the recent acquisition of Tymber, BLAZE is offering their new e-commerce platform BLAZE ECOM™ as a premier solution that helps dispensaries accept online orders, drive organic traffic, and offer a unique online menu that facilitates pick-up and delivery.

“At Earth & Ivy, we approached the decision of selecting a partner to launch our recreational-only retail location in New Jersey with meticulous consideration. It became evident that BLAZE stood head and shoulders above the rest. Their industry knowledge, commitment to exceptional customer experiences, and dedication to compliance made them the natural choice. Together, we embark on an extraordinary journey, poised to revolutionize the landscape of recreational cannabis in the Garden State, offering a sanctuary where education, quality, and innovation converge to elevate the lives of our customers,” said David Ryslik, Co-Founder and COO of Earth & Ivy.

Earth & Ivy hosted their Grand Opening on May 20th, 2023 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About BLAZE®

BLAZE powers the cannabis industry with intuitive technology solutions. Founded in 2015 by tech and cannabis entrepreneurs, the BLAZE software suite fully supports single or multi-location retailers and delivery services. BLAZE provides POS, e-commerce, payments, analytics, and delivery management services to 1600+ cannabis businesses across North America. BLAZE offers full APIs and integrates seamlessly with over 50 cannabis tech platforms. BLAZE.me