Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BLDUP Expands to Florida, Opening Third Regional Office

BLDUP Expands to Florida, Opening Third Regional Office

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Vice President Alex Argento, With Regional Experience, Leads New Team

BLDUP Expands into the Sunshine State

BLDUP Expands into the Sunshine State
BLDUP Expands into the Sunshine State

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLDUP, a new, technology-driven CRE platform focused on the forward supply pipeline, is pleased to announce the launch of their latest market, South Florida. Originally founded in Boston, Massachusetts, BLDUP’s proprietary data set now includes the State of Massachusetts, New York City metropolitan area, Washington, D.C., and the State of Florida focusing on West Palm Beach, Miami, and Tampa Bay metropolitan areas. BLDUP subscribers will now have real-time access to unique data insights on key players and transactions in South Florida with access to powerful construction & investment market research. BLDUP’s growing community will have access to Florida’s dynamic real estate and construction markets through early-stage project data feed.

“As the Florida market has increased in popularity, we started to receive requests for BLDUP’s platform to offer appropriate coverage,” said Noah Coughlin, Founder and CEO of BLDUP. “We listened, and BLDUP has launched the most comprehensive network that connects stakeholders based on forward-supply data. BLDUP’s platform helps its users to make a larger volume of informed decisions driven by data that greatly reduces time spent on market research and increases the time they spend on business development.”

With the announcement, BLDUP has opened a Florida base of operations in Boca Raton, led by Alex Argento, Vice President of BLDUP. Previously serving as Senior Vice President of Vidaris/Socotec USA, Mr. Argento has extensive and valuable experience in the construction industry.

“We are thrilled to announce the growth of BLDUP to the Florida market. As the real estate, design and construction markets continue to evolve, we at BLDUP are excited to move with it and see our expansion into the Florida market as an exciting step forward for our firm and our subscribers,” said Mr. Argento.

The BLDUP Florida team will include content team members John Holcomb, based in Miami, and James Petrylka, based in Tampa. Holcomb joined BLDUP from CorpHousing Group, a firm specializing in corporate apartments’ new development. Petrylka is an experienced real estate professional with more than 14 years of experience in the Florida market.

About BLDUP: BLDUP is a first source dataset that focuses on the forward supply of new construction projects and developers. Its proprietary technology helps the real estate community connect more efficiently. For more information, visit BLDUP.com.

For business inquiries – Alexander Argento: alex@bldup.com; Matt DiRoberto: matt@bldup.com
For media inquiries – Meghan Doherty: meghan@bldup.com; Greg Miller: greg@bldup.com

Related Images

Image 1: BLDUP Expands into the Sunshine State

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • BLDUP Expands into the Sunshine State

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.