BLDUP Expands to Florida, Opening Third Regional Office

Vice President Alex Argento, With Regional Experience, Leads New Team

BLDUP Expands into the Sunshine State BLDUP Expands into the Sunshine State

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLDUP, a new, technology-driven CRE platform focused on the forward supply pipeline, is pleased to announce the launch of their latest market, South Florida. Originally founded in Boston, Massachusetts, BLDUP’s proprietary data set now includes the State of Massachusetts, New York City metropolitan area, Washington, D.C., and the State of Florida focusing on West Palm Beach, Miami, and Tampa Bay metropolitan areas. BLDUP subscribers will now have real-time access to unique data insights on key players and transactions in South Florida with access to powerful construction & investment market research. BLDUP’s growing community will have access to Florida’s dynamic real estate and construction markets through early-stage project data feed.

“As the Florida market has increased in popularity, we started to receive requests for BLDUP’s platform to offer appropriate coverage,” said Noah Coughlin, Founder and CEO of BLDUP. “We listened, and BLDUP has launched the most comprehensive network that connects stakeholders based on forward-supply data. BLDUP’s platform helps its users to make a larger volume of informed decisions driven by data that greatly reduces time spent on market research and increases the time they spend on business development.”

With the announcement, BLDUP has opened a Florida base of operations in Boca Raton, led by Alex Argento, Vice President of BLDUP. Previously serving as Senior Vice President of Vidaris/Socotec USA, Mr. Argento has extensive and valuable experience in the construction industry.

“We are thrilled to announce the growth of BLDUP to the Florida market. As the real estate, design and construction markets continue to evolve, we at BLDUP are excited to move with it and see our expansion into the Florida market as an exciting step forward for our firm and our subscribers,” said Mr. Argento.

The BLDUP Florida team will include content team members John Holcomb, based in Miami, and James Petrylka, based in Tampa. Holcomb joined BLDUP from CorpHousing Group, a firm specializing in corporate apartments’ new development. Petrylka is an experienced real estate professional with more than 14 years of experience in the Florida market.

About BLDUP: BLDUP is a first source dataset that focuses on the forward supply of new construction projects and developers. Its proprietary technology helps the real estate community connect more efficiently. For more information, visit BLDUP.com.

For business inquiries – Alexander Argento: alex@bldup.com; Matt DiRoberto: matt@bldup.com

For media inquiries – Meghan Doherty: meghan@bldup.com; Greg Miller: greg@bldup.com

Related Images

Image 1: BLDUP Expands into the Sunshine State

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment